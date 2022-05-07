Report: Fauci Privately Miffed That DC Elite No Longer Obeying Arbitrary COVID Demands

Federal medical czar Anthony Fauci isn’t happy that the Washington political elite are no longer heeding his coronavirus demands, according to a new report.

Fauci criticized members of the Biden administration for participating in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in a Thursday call with public health personnel, according to Politico.

Fauci singled out the event, which featured thousands of members of the DC political elite dining in an indoor area.

Most of the attendees declined to wear masks.

The federal officials speaking with Fauci singled out White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha for criticism in the call.

Jha was present at the event.

Sources familiar with the call describe Fauci describing the actions of federal officials as “irresponsible,” accusing them of disregarding the fate of individuals vulnerable to the coronavirus by participating in mass gatherings.

Fauci himself had opted not the attend the event, but President Joe Biden himself was present without a mask, at one point laughing at jokes a comedian made about inflation and the dismal state of the economy under his administration.

Numerous DC elites — such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken — would go on to test positive for the coronavirus after attending the event.

Administration officials such as Lloyd Austin, Ron Klain and Alejandro Mayorkas were also present at the function.

Fauci has gradually become yesterday’s news, with even liberal states and cities moving to roll back mask and coronavirus mandates that didn’t prove effective in blunting the coronavirus during Biden’s presidency.

After a judge overruled Biden’s federal airline mask mandate, only many school districts still stand as the jurisdictions in which the government forces masks upon its citizens.

Fauci angrily rejected the court decision overturning the airline mask mandate.

The medical czar claimed that the court’s ruling interfered with the CDC’s right to implement wide-ranging mandates on the American public.

Biden failed to deliver on his signature 2020 campaign promise of “shutting down” the coronavirus.

Significantly more Americans have died of the disease under his tenure than during that of President Trump, with major spikes in casualties coming after Biden took office.

Fauci, the nation’s highest-paid federal employee, has suggested he’d consider retirement in the event Republicans secure Congress in November.

