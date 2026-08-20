Report: FBI Agents Confront Eric Swalwell at San Francisco Airport, Seize Electronic Devices

Federal agents confronted former congressman Eric Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport this past weekend and seized his electronic devices, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that the disgraced former congressman was met by officers at the airport on Saturday with a search warrant for numerous devices.

The devices reportedly included his cellphone, which was wanted as part of a federal criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sources cited by the Mail said agents had additional court-approved warrants and searched Swalwell’s Washington, D.C., residence the following day.

A Sunday search of the home was said to have ended with agents taking undisclosed items that they considered potential evidence.

According to the report, Swalwell began his day in Washington on Saturday.

FBI agents confront Eric Swalwell at San Francisco Airport and seize his electronics as part of sexual misconduct investigation https://t.co/6zycCEHqFP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 20, 2026

He shares the home with his wife, Brittany Watts, and their three children. He later traveled to the airport and flew to California.

Federal agents were reportedly waiting for him when he arrived in San Francisco.

Sources told the Mail that Swalwell cooperated with the agents during the encounter.

The investigation then extended to Swalwell’s Washington property on Sunday.

Sources said neither Swalwell nor his wife was at the residence when federal agents arrived in Northeast Washington and carried out the search.

Swalwell has been the subject of multiple allegations of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct. At least four women have publicly made allegations involving the former Democratic lawmaker, according to the report.

One former staffer alleged that Swalwell raped her on two occasions, claiming that she was too intoxicated to consent to an encounter in which she said he took advantage of her.

Another woman has alleged that Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018.

Two other women have also accused him of sending unsolicited photographs of his genitals to them.

The Department of Justice reportedly opened a federal investigation into the allegations in April. The report said Swalwell has also been the subject of separate inquiries by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Swalwell has denied the sexual assault allegations.

He did apologize to his wife for what he categorized as instances of poor judgment after the allegations were made public, Politico previously reported.

Those allegations derailed his bid for governor in California, where many saw him as a favorite to replace Gavin Newsom in November.

Per the Mail report, the federal search and seizure of the former congressman’s devices had nothing to do with a decade-old political and personal relationship with an alleged Chinese spy who went by the name Fang Fang.

The Department of Justice had not commented on the Mail’s report as of Thursday morning.

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