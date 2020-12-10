Report: FBI Asking Questions About Joe Biden's Brother's Dealings with Hospital Company

Finally, the establishment media has begun covering the allegations of illegal activity and illicit business dealings on the part of the Biden family.

It only took them until after all 50 states had certified their election results, which became official on Tuesday after Hawaii became the last state to do so.

The next day, Hunter Biden issued a statement announcing he is currently under federal investigation for potential tax crimes.

However, a Tuesday Politico report citing a “person with direct knowledge of the investigation” alleges the statement left out how serious the nature of the investigation truly is, which includes allegations of money laundering.

Additionally, Politico reported that Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, is now being investigated for his role in a hospital company.

“In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved,” the report read.

“Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.”

The hospital company, Americore Health, has been under FBI scrutiny before. In January, the agency raided one of the company’s Pennsylvania hospitals and “carted off boxes.”

“Americore, which is in bankruptcy, has faced allegations of mismanagement unrelated to James Biden, and it is not clear whether his activities are a focus of the investigation,” Politico reported.

The outlet went on to note that although presumptive president-elect Joe Biden himself is not currently under investigation, the affairs of his family members could “complicate his presidency” if they continue post-inauguration.

The many allegations against and investigations into the Biden family date back to October, when the New York Post released a bombshell report detailing a 2015 email the outlet had reportedly acquired.

According to the story, the email came from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden and showed that he had introduced his father to a top executive of a Ukrainian energy firm at a time when the elder Biden was serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

Since the Post released its initial report on Hunter Biden back in October, the left-leaning establishment media has utterly failed the public in their coverage of the Biden scandal.

NewsBusters analyzed the coverage of the scandal on ABC News, CBS News and NBC News, in the end determining the outlets had spent a measly 9 minutes and 47 seconds covering the story after it broke.

While liberal media sources ignored the story, Big Tech did its best to censor it, with Twitter banning the Post’s report from being shared and Facebook limiting its distribution.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later admitted his company’s actions in suppressing the story were wrong, saying, “Upon further consideration, we admitted this action was wrong and corrected it within 24 hours.”

The fact that these latest stories are breaking only a day after the last state certified its election results could be a coincidence.

However, Republicans and conservatives are familiar with the establishment media’s biased news coverage.

Imagine if these stories had come out before the election. Even Politico admitted in its coverage that these investigations would “complicate” a Biden presidency. It’s not too much of a stretch to assume they would have complicated Biden’s election campaign as well.

If not for the media’s obfuscation of facts and relevant news, Trump might very well have won re-election handily.

At this point, none of us should expect the establishment media to actually do its job.

