Report: The FBI Has the 'Seditious Six' in Its Sights, Is Pursuing Interviews with Each Lawmaker

The FBI has reportedly contacted the Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six members of Congress who appeared in a video urging members of the military and intelligence communities to disobey any “illegal” order that President Donald Trump may issue.

Last week, Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan were joined by House Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Jason Crow of Colorado, all of whom identified themselves as veterans of the military or intelligence agencies in the video.

“We want to speak directly to members of the military and intelligence community,” they began.

“This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens … Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear; you can refuse illegal orders. … You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

The video did not offer any examples of Trump making illegal orders, but the clear implication was that he has done so.

In response to the video, Trump posted on Truth Social, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Fox News reported that both the FBI and the Department of Justice have been in touch with Capitol Police to arrange interviews with Kelly, Slotkin, Deluzio, Goodlander, Houlahan, and Crow.

On Monday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted on social media, “The video made by the ‘Seditious Six’ was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of ‘good order and discipline.’ Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in danger.”

“Five of the six individuals in that video do not fall under @DeptofWar jurisdiction (one is CIA and four are former military but not “retired”, so they are no longer subject to UCMJ [Uniform Code of Military Justice]). However, Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ—and he knows that,” he continued.

“As was announced, the Department is reviewing his statements and actions, which were addressed directly to all troops while explicitly using his rank and service affiliation — lending the appearance of authority to his words. Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately,” Hegseth said.

The War Department posted that it is reviewing Kelly’s case and that he could be called back to active duty to face court-martial proceedings or other administrative punishments, such as a reduction in rank or pension entitlement, ABC News reported.

Further, the department “reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels.”

“All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order,” the statement said.

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in… https://t.co/UvLXChZnmF — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 24, 2025

Kelly responded later in the day, recounting on X, how his military service and time as a NASA astronaut put him in many dangerous situations.

When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution. I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space… pic.twitter.com/jMAlYEozQ6 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 24, 2025

Concerning Hegseth’s post, he wrote, “If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.