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An ambulance driving in a Florida suburban area.
An ambulance driving in a Florida suburban area. (THEPALMER / Getty Images)

Report: Foreign National Accused of Running Over Teen and Leaving Him to Die Was Given Visa by Biden Admin

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 22, 2026 at 3:00am
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A Florida store owner charged with second-degree murder after police say he struck a teenager with his car and left him on the side of the road is an Indian-born visa holder whose U.S. visa was issued in December 2024.

Kavan Vishnubhai Patel, 32, was initially charged with aggravated battery and hit-and-run with great bodily injury after the Oct. 13 incident in West Melbourne. Hunter Russey, 14, was found unresponsive on the side of the road nearly an hour later with serious injuries, including skull fractures.

His family took him off life support on the evening of Oct. 17, and he died that night. His organs were donated.

Patel was rearrested Sunday and is now held without bond on the murder charge, WFLA and WAFB reported.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to a possible burglary at Patel’s corner store. He told them an alarm company alerted him, surveillance showed the front door glass had been broken, and a male in a light-colored hoodie left on an e-bike.

Patel said he followed the person but lost sight of him. After his wife left the room, he admitted to following the teen and purposefully striking him, an arrest affidavit states.

He told police he was going about 30 miles per hour, knew he should have called law enforcement, and was angry about the possible break-in. Officers found no brake marks that would have shown an attempt to slow down.

Police said it remains unclear whether Russey tried to break into the store. Patel’s vehicle matched the description of the one involved and had damage to the front passenger side.

Do you think the former Biden administration should be held accountable for issuing visas in controversial cases?
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Libs of TikTok posted Tuesday that DHS confirmed to the account that Patel is an Indian-born visa holder from Canada and that his U.S. visa was issued in December 2024.

The post described the visa as one of the Biden administration’s “parting gifts.”

West Melbourne police have not publicly addressed his nationality or visa status. As of Wednesday, the charges remain allegations, and no trial date has been set.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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