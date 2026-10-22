A Florida store owner charged with second-degree murder after police say he struck a teenager with his car and left him on the side of the road is an Indian-born visa holder whose U.S. visa was issued in December 2024.

Kavan Vishnubhai Patel, 32, was initially charged with aggravated battery and hit-and-run with great bodily injury after the Oct. 13 incident in West Melbourne. Hunter Russey, 14, was found unresponsive on the side of the road nearly an hour later with serious injuries, including skull fractures.

His family took him off life support on the evening of Oct. 17, and he died that night. His organs were donated.

Patel was rearrested Sunday and is now held without bond on the murder charge, WFLA and WAFB reported.

STORE OWNER CHASED A 14-YEAR-OLD AND LEFT HIM DEAD. West Melbourne PD: Kavan Patel, 32, spotted a kid in his burglary video, found him biking at 4:30 AM, chased, hit him with his car, fled. Hunter Russey, 14, found in a ditch an hour later. Died Saturday. Murder charge coming. https://t.co/rUkcbmvArV — ArrestsSfl | Florida Crime Watch (@ArrestsSfl) October 20, 2026

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to a possible burglary at Patel’s corner store. He told them an alarm company alerted him, surveillance showed the front door glass had been broken, and a male in a light-colored hoodie left on an e-bike.

Patel said he followed the person but lost sight of him. After his wife left the room, he admitted to following the teen and purposefully striking him, an arrest affidavit states.

Unbelievably EVIL and tragic security video. Kavan Patel was arrested in Weat Melbourne, FL Sunday morning for second degree murder. Why? Because he intentionally ran over and killed 14 year old Hunter Russey with his car because he thought Hunter broke into his corner store. There’s no proof whatsoever that Hunter did any such thing, but Kavan Patel thought so, and also thought it was worth killing him over. Allegedly for legal purposes — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) October 19, 2026

He told police he was going about 30 miles per hour, knew he should have called law enforcement, and was angry about the possible break-in. Officers found no brake marks that would have shown an attempt to slow down.

Police said it remains unclear whether Russey tried to break into the store. Patel’s vehicle matched the description of the one involved and had damage to the front passenger side.

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Libs of TikTok posted Tuesday that DHS confirmed to the account that Patel is an Indian-born visa holder from Canada and that his U.S. visa was issued in December 2024.

The post described the visa as one of the Biden administration’s “parting gifts.”

EXCLUSIVE The man arrested for allegedly intentionally running over and kiIIing a 14-year-old boy is FROM INDIA, DHS confirmed to us. Kavan Vishnubhai Patel was arrested in Florida after allegedly intentionally running over and KILLING Hunter Russey with his car before fleeing the scene. Patel is an Indian-born visa holder from Canada who was issued his U.S. visa in December of 2024. Another one of Biden’s parting gifts to America… We shouldn’t have to live like this! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2026

West Melbourne police have not publicly addressed his nationality or visa status. As of Wednesday, the charges remain allegations, and no trial date has been set.

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