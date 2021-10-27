Share
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida questions Attorney General Merrick Garland at a House Judiciary Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
(Greg Nash - Pool / Getty Images)

Report: Former CNN Cameraman Exposed as Alleged Congressional Hitman - 'I'm Coming for Him'

 By Grant Atkinson  October 27, 2021 at 1:07pm
Last week, Eugene Huelsman was arrested for making death threats to a sitting U.S. Congressman. Now, his list of reported former employers is putting his name in the headlines once again.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Huelsman is an Emmy-nominated television cameraman. Some of his notable work includes time on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Perhaps more importantly, Huelsman worked for news networks including NBC, CNN and ABC, according to Fox News report. All of those networks lean considerably to the political left in their coverage.

Politico reported that the indictment accuses Huelsman of making death threats to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and his family. Prosecutors alleged Huelsman called the office of someone identified as “M.G.” on Jan. 9, and Gaetz told Politico that he was the person who received those alleged threats.

“Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman said, according to the indictment. “I’m coming for him … I’m gonna f***ing kill him… I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f***ing kids too.”

On Tuesday, Gaetz’s official Twitter account posted a video of Fox News’ Kevin Corke describing Huelsman’s background during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Eugene ‘Gene’ Huelsman, a longtime camera operator for CNN, ABC, NBC, and others, has been ARRESTED for threatening to kill Matt Gaetz and his family,” the tweet said. “Another man who recently threatened Rep. Gaetz is still free after the DOJ blocked USCP’s recommendation for arrest.”

The second sentence of that tweet alludes to an allegation Gaetz made on the House floor on Oct. 20, Politico reported.

“I think someone may be trying to kill me and if they are successful I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest,” Gaetz said.

He then alleged that a person who threatened him on Twitter had recently traveled to Washington, D.C., but he said the Justice Department ignored a recommendation from the Capitol Police to arrest the person.

“If my name weren’t Gaetz, if it were Omar or Tlaib, you bet this person would have been arrested because that’s what the Capitol Police recommended,” he said. “But the Department of Justice doesn’t seem to care so much when it’s Republicans.”

While Gaetz has certainly been a controversial figure during his time in office, he is absolutely correct in this case. If these threats had been made against a Democratic member of Congress, the Justice Department and the establishment media would have responded much differently.

According to Politico, an indictment was originally issued against Huelsman in May, but it was not until last week that the Department of Justice unsealed it, Gaetz said.

One cannot help but imagine the establishment media coverage if a former Fox News employee made the same threat against a Democrat.

While there is no way to prove it for a fact, something tells me the headlines would have been much different.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation

