Report: Fox Fired Maria Bartiromo After She Told White House Network Execs Were Snubbing Trump

New reports say former Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo leaked internal Fox News communications to the White House, prompting Fox to oust her.

A report from Status said that Fox executives issued a memo telling its staff to avoid reporting on claims made by President Donald Trump in a July speech that linked China to alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The report said Bartiromo leaked the order to the White House, and Status reported that the action violated her contract.

I watched Maria Bartiromo every morning before heading to work, it was a ritual with my morning cup of coffee. Fox messed up big time. https://t.co/FmUfhpJlec — True Patriot Voice (@TruePatriotVox) September 4, 2026

CNN reported similarly, saying Fox decided to oust Bartiromo in August.

Bartiromo last appeared on the Fox Business shows she hosted on Aug. 9, according to USA Today.

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CNN, citing a source it did not name, reported that Bartiromo was axed because she sent company information to the White House.

Puck reported that Bartiromo wanted to discuss Trump’s allegations of election interference and China. Fox, however, would not let her.

NEW: The Maria Bartiromo backstory, per multiple sources familiar…. Maria Bartiromo wanted to pursue a story related to China and 2020 election voting conspiracies… a major sensitivity for the network given its Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits. A Fox Business executive sent… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 3, 2026

“Bartiromo apparently sent a text message of the network guidance to White House officials, as if to say it wasn’t her fault that the claims weren’t getting airtime on Fox,” CNN reported.

Fox got wind of what Bartiromo had done and decided enough was enough.

When Fox was asked to comment on reports that its muzzling of journalists was at the root of the incident that got Bartiromo fired, it told The Wrap, “This was a business decision and the release speaks for itself.”

Fox just fired Maria Bartiromo. She wanted to report China’s role in the 2020 election. Fox execs texted producers: kill it. She sent the order to the White House. They fired her. 12 years. Three number-one shows. Gone overnight. No goodbye. They never went through Hannity,… pic.twitter.com/X1RuJ9u9KH — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) September 4, 2026

The release said, “Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media.”

Fox’s coverage of 2020 election interference claims, which Bartiromo aggressively pushed, resulted in lawsuits from election equipment vendors Dominion and Smartmatic.

Dominion and Fox settled, as noted by CNN. Smartmatic’s suit is still pending.

Tucker Carlson, who also heavily pushed election interference allegations, was cut loose by the network in 2023.

As of Friday morning, Bartiromo had not made any public comment concerning her departure from Fox, according to the New York Post.

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