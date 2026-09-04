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Anchor Maria Bartiromo during FOX Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" at Fox Business Studios on June 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Anchor Maria Bartiromo during FOX Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" at Fox Business Studios on June 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Report: Fox Fired Maria Bartiromo After She Told White House Network Execs Were Snubbing Trump

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2026 at 7:32am
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New reports say former Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo leaked internal Fox News communications to the White House, prompting Fox to oust her.

A report from Status said that Fox executives issued a memo telling its staff to avoid reporting on claims made by President Donald Trump in a July speech that linked China to alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The report said Bartiromo leaked the order to the White House, and Status reported that the action violated her contract.

CNN reported similarly, saying Fox decided to oust Bartiromo in August.

Bartiromo last appeared on the Fox Business shows she hosted on Aug. 9, according to USA Today.

Will you miss Maria Bartiromo on Fox?

CNN, citing a source it did not name, reported that Bartiromo was axed because she sent company information to the White House.

Puck reported that Bartiromo wanted to discuss Trump’s allegations of election interference and China. Fox, however, would not let her.

“Bartiromo apparently sent a text message of the network guidance to White House officials, as if to say it wasn’t her fault that the claims weren’t getting airtime on Fox,” CNN reported.

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Fox got wind of what Bartiromo had done and decided enough was enough.

When Fox was asked to comment on reports that its muzzling of journalists was at the root of the incident that got Bartiromo fired, it told The Wrap, “This was a business decision and the release speaks for itself.”

The release said, “Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with FOX News Media.”

Fox’s coverage of 2020 election interference claims, which Bartiromo aggressively pushed, resulted in lawsuits from election equipment vendors Dominion and Smartmatic.

Dominion and Fox settled, as noted by CNN. Smartmatic’s suit is still pending.

Tucker Carlson, who also heavily pushed election interference allegations, was cut loose by the network in 2023.

As of Friday morning, Bartiromo had not made any public comment concerning her departure from Fox, according to the New York Post.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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