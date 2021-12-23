Share
News

Report: Frat House Upset a University by Having Inflatable Polar Bears, But Really Crossed the Line with Christmas Wreath

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2021 at 11:08am
Share

The decorations police have struck at Emory University, according to a report this month.

The university, in Atlanta, is coming down on Alpha Tau Omega for the fraternity’s violation of having its students hang their own Christmas wreath on the outside of their house.

Josh Gamse, Emory’s assistant director of sorority and fraternity life, laid down the law in a Dec. 3 email, according to Campus Reform.

“Since this is the second violation of the policy, an incident report will be submitted to the Office of Student Conduct,” Gamse wrote.

Trending:
Even a CNN Reporter Thinks Something's Up After POTUS Struggles Mid-Interview: 'President Biden Seems Confused'

Davis Van Inwegen, the fraternity’s house improvement chair, said this was the second violation because before Thanksgiving, the frat house placed inflatable polar bears on its balcony.

He said the students did not know the bears were a violation of the decorations policy.

Van Inwegen said the rule is new, and the fraternity was not fully informed of the school’s ban.

Does Emory's decorations policy make sense?

The decorations policy states that Housing Operations must handle installation and removal of decorations on the outside, Campus Reform reported.

“Exterior holiday decorations must not be installed or removed by students,” the policy states, according to Campus Reform. “Violators of this policy will face disciplinary action.”

Part of the problem is that anyone accessing the rules by a Google search ended up with old rules. Van Inwegen said he had searched the rules and found no mention of the ban on exterior decorations.

“There are no lights, decoration hung on light fixtures, or any other conceivable violation under rule 1.21 and 1.21.1 that we know of,” Van Inwegen said in an email to the college, adding that the fraternity was “totally confused as to what rules we violated.”

Gamse later agreed that there was a problem with two sets of rules floating around.

Related:
Harvard Science Professor Convicted for Hiding Disturbing Wuhan Secret

“I just did the same google [sic] search and I see it too, but it is not the correct version,” Gamse said in an email to the fraternity.

The solution was to get the college’s bureaucracy in gear.

“I have reached out to IT to see if there is anything we can do about the outdated version on Google,” Gamse wrote.

As of Dec. 19, it wasn’t known whether the university would pursue disciplinary action against Alpha Tau Omega.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Brutal New Rifle Design Literally Doubles Firepower, Drops Bad Guys 'Like Flies'
Lawsuit: Man Claims What Was Happening Deep Inside Apple Watch Resulted in a Gruesome Injury
Arrest Made in Gruesome 1996 Cold Case: Suspect's Fatal Error Was Immediately Noticed by Trailing Detective
Groundbreaking Development: Top Institute Says Machine Can Help Predict Who Will Develop Dementia
Biden Admin Sparks Uproar with Plan to Rip Emergency Aid from Rural Areas and Funnel It Toward Big Cities
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!