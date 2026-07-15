Report: Gay Couple Sues Surrogate Mom for Not Aborting Baby Over Cleft Lip

A surrogate mother is being sued by a homosexual couple after not aborting a baby conceived by in-vitro fertilization.

Unfortunately, this is not a satirical rendition of a leftist dystopia, but a real story currently unfolding in Ontario, Canada.

The National Post reported Thursday that the couple in question filed in the Ontario Superior Court in May alleging the surrogate did not keep them informed about the child’s health, put the child at risk, caused the pair emotional distress, and violated confidentiality.

Although their claim did not mention a June 2024 request to abort the baby at 22 weeks, the mother and the surrogate agency indicated her relationship with them was poor after this.

The couple wanted an abortion when the surrogate informed them that an ultrasound revealed a cleft lip, and the possibility of a cleft palate along with a heart defect. The response read as follows:

“Considering that medical tests indicate that the fetus has, or is likely to have, a genetic, chromosomal or other abnormality or defect, and in accordance with article 8.5 (a) of our surrogacy agreement… we want to inform you of our wish that the pregnancy be terminated.”

The news hit the mother hard, but fortunately after a visit to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto where doctors said the child was healthy with the exception of the cleft lip, the two retreated from their position to murder the child.

The National Post reported that Canadian law says the mother is the one who ultimately decides to have an abortion despite what another parent or person otherwise may want.

Tensions arose later after the surrogate wanted an at-home birth with midwives, but the couple insisted on a hospital. The at-home birth went forward with the child having breathing problems and being taken to the hospital for care.

The three did not communicate much afterwards. The surrogate asked for $10,000 to cover lost income from the pregnancy, but filed in small claims court when she never received a response.

The New York Post noted that Canada’s surrogacy system is different from that in the United States. Surrogate mothers in the states can cost over six figures, where our neighbors to the north only see them reimbursed for receipted expenses.

Neither the New York Post nor The National Post name the surrogate or the homosexual couple, but after her lawsuit, the couple filed their own. The total was not mentioned in the filing, but the couple is reportedly seeking $600,000.

“You know I’m a single mom, you know I have a daughter, and you’re basically suing me for my house. It seems very s***ty, it’s just awful,” the woman said in reaction to their lawsuit. “I just feel used… They didn’t get the perfect child they wanted and they threw me away.”

The surrogate used Surrogacy in Canada Online when she decided to make a profile, soon being contacted by multiple people to carry their child.

The site’s owner, Sally Rhoads-Heinrich, noted how twisted this situation has become. “What I find most difficult in this is they are suing the woman who brought their son to them,” she said, adding, “How is their son going to feel some day if he learns that?”

More importantly, how will this child react if he ever learns these “parents” wanted an abortion? Imagine being a child and knowing the people who care for you wanted you dead.

Situations like this are unnatural and create dilemmas God never intended.

Pregnancies are a gift from God.

When we diminish this process in service of homosexuality, reducing motherhood to a simple process on someone else’s behalf, we are going against God’s plan.

The use of in-vitro fertilization cannot be overlooked. Parents decide which embryos — children — they want to keep and which they want to discard.

We are debasing the miracle of life to a process like grocery shopping or buying a car.

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