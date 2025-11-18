Report: George Soros Sent Funding to Group That Aims to Crush Conservative Media

The Open Society Foundations, the left-wing slush fund founded by George Soros, is spending big money to silence conservatives in the media.

The group sent $250,000 last year to an organization called the Center for Countering Digital Hate, according to an exclusive report published Monday by The Washington Free Beacon.

The Free Beacon reported that the grant provided “general support” to the British nonprofit, which works to pressure social media companies, advertisers, and investors into censoring content it deems “hate” or “disinformation.”

The report said the CCDH has pushed companies to limit or remove content from conservative news outlets, including the Federalist and the Daily Wire, over content it viewed as racist.

The CCDH has previously urged Google to ban ads from the Federalist and Zero Hedge in 2020 over comments about George Floyd that the group labeled racist.

The Daily Wire was targeted by the CCDH in January 2023.

The organization was founded in 2018 by former Labour Party operative Imran Ahmed.

According to the Free Beacon, internal memos published by Racket News show that the CCDH last year “quietly organized a campaign to ‘kill Musk’s Twitter,’” now known as X, by pressuring advertisers to abandon the platform.

The group also met with 16 congressional offices during Elon Musk’s legal fight with the CCDH and held meetings with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Wisconsin Democrat.

It further lobbied for the creation of an “independent digital regulator.”

The CCDH has been especially aggressive toward X since Musk purchased the platform in October 2022.

Musk sued the group in July 2023 over a CCDH report claiming hate speech had increased on the platform, according to the Free Beacon.

Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, subpoenaed the group in 2023 for a list of donors as part of an investigation into alleged collusion to censor speech on major platforms.

While CCDH does not disclose its donors, the Free Beacon reported that other organizations have identified contributions, including $415,000 from the Skoll Fund and $403,175 from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, both in 2023.

The group reported $2.1 million in revenue that year.

The Free Beacon reported the Trump administration is weighing action related to the CCDH and the Soros network.

President Donald Trump has called for investigations into Soros and his son Alex over their what role their funding network has in fronting cash for riots and protests.

