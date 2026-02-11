Report: This GOP Advantage Has Some Democrats Panicking About Their Midterm Chances

It’s not exactly a political secret that the 2026 midterms could be ugly for Republicans.

The midterm curse, the phenomenon in which the party that controls the White House will generally lose seats in Congress, is very real, with plenty of precedents.

And that’s to say nothing about general societal disgruntlement over issues like the economy or the Jeffrey Epstein files — issues that are, fairly or not, being placed at the feet of this current Republican administration.

But for Republicans worried about a very large, very blue wave come this November, there may be a little good news on the horizon.

Namely, Democrats are petrified of the overwhelming financial advantage that Republicans hold heading into midterms.

According to The New York Times, for “the first time in years,” Democrats may have a real cash influx problem.

The outlet reports that the Republican National Committee began this year with nearly $100 million more than the Democratic National Committee.

More so, with a super PAC war chest exceeding $304 million under his influence, President Donald Trump enjoys a massive funding edge that Democrats simply cannot rival.

And that advantage is not going unnoticed — least of all, by the Democrats.

“Any Democrat who isn’t concerned isn’t serious,” Bradley Beychok, who co-founded a Democratic donor network, told the newspaper.

He added: “Yes, Democrats have momentum on our side and a wide opportunity map, but we have a glaring disadvantage in overall money.”

Other Democrats echoed similar concerns.

“Donald Trump has 99 problems going into the midterms,” Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist, said in the report. “But money ain’t one.”

Indeed, Trump’s sizable war chest speaks for itself, with the New York Times reporting that the president will likely use it to bolster midterm chances — while also noting snidely that Trump can be “a bit possessive when it comes to money.”

Compare the RNC and Trump’s super PAC to the current state of the DNC.

Unlike the cash-heavy GOP, the DNC was forced to take out a $15 million loan last year, and now has more debts than cash in the bank, the report stated.

Despite all this, the forthcoming midterms are still very much up in the air.

While the GOP enjoys a large overall party advantage in funding, some high-profile, individual races are swinging in favor of Democrats.

In several high-profile Senate contests, notable Democratic contenders — including Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia, and Mary Peltola in Alaska — are significantly outpacing their Republican opponents in fundraising, according to the report.

