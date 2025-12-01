Share
News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a press conference following a roundtable discussion about federal DOGE layoffs on March 3, 2025 in New York City. The governor outlined several state programs, tools, and benefits for federal workers who were impacted by DOGE layoffs. Hochul went on about how New York State is seeking well-qualified federal workers with years of experience as an asset. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Report: GOP Candidate Already Running Away with NY Gubernatorial Primary, Hochul Showdown Next?

 By Bryan Chai  December 1, 2025 at 6:48am
Share

By now, you’ve surely heard about the ballyhooed New York City mayoral race, which ultimately ended with socialist Zohran Mamdani victorious.

For many conservatives and Republicans, this was a dire sign for the most populated city in America.

But what is there to do? Barring Mamdani committing some sort of heinous crime, he will be the next mayor of New York City.

That doesn’t mean the GOP is sitting on its hands, however.

They’re just shooting to affect a government position in New York that outranks Mayor-elect Mamdani: the governorship of the Empire State.

And the GOP appears to have already handpicked its fighter to step in the ring with incumbent Mayor Kathy Hochul — a capital “D” Democrat who staunchly supported Mamdani and his policies, no matter what they may cost.

Enter: New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The 41-year-old Stefanik had already long been linked to the gubernatorial race in New York, which isn’t exactly unheard of for a New York lawmaker.

But now? Stefanik has far more than just a desire. She appears to have tangible, meaningful support, as well.

According to Fox News, Stefanik “has opened a commanding lead in the New York Republican primary for governor, locking down endorsements from GOP county chairs, state lawmaker, and Conservative Party leaders across the state, a consolidation of support that party officials say leaves Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman with virtually no path to the nomination.”

Fox notes that Stefanik has already garnered support of over 75 percent of the New York Republican Party’s weighted vote.

The outlet adds that Stefanik has “an overwhelming advantage that makes her the presumptive nominee and would require any rival to petition his or her way onto the ballot.”

Related:
Meet the Felon-Turned-Crime Investigator Who Exposed Letitia James' Mortgage Fraud: Dems Want to Discredit Him

According to New York by-laws, for Blakeman or any other presumptive GOP contender to get on the ballot, they would need to garner at least 15,000 signatures from registered Republicans in the state.

Do you think a Republican can actually win the New York governor’s race?

GOP insiders have described Stefanik’s early advantage as “unprecedented,” as she appears poised to run away with the GOP primary before it even begins.

“According to two independent polls, Elise is the strongest candidate against Hochul and has the highest name ID and most favorable polling,” Stefanik representative Bernadette Breslin told Fox.

Breslin also added: “Her strong support across the state only continues to grow as she earns more endorsements from prominent GOP leaders, including 40 out of New York’s 45 Conservative Party organizations. New York Republicans are wholly united behind the common goal of firing Kathy Hochul to save New York, and they have entrusted their full confidence in Elise to do so.”

Interestingly, despite Stefanik’s growing advantage, Blakeman doesn’t appear ready to throw in the towel yet.

However, unlike Stefanik’s broader state appeal, Blakeman has mostly thrived upstate and in Long Island.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Tim Walz Whines to Reporters That People Are Calling Him the 'R-Word' - And It's Trump's Fault
Mexican Citizen Living in U.S. Busted on Bribery Charges: 'A Network of Corruption and Deceit'
Chick-Fil-A Under Fire After Betraying Loyal Customers with Shockingly Woke Statement
Pastor Says Barron Trump Is 'Very Close to Putting His Faith in Christ' After Lengthy Conversation
JetBlue Plane That Abruptly Lost Altitude and Made Emergency Landing Likely Hit by Cosmic Ray: Expert
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation