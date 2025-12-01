Report: GOP Candidate Already Running Away with NY Gubernatorial Primary, Hochul Showdown Next?

By now, you’ve surely heard about the ballyhooed New York City mayoral race, which ultimately ended with socialist Zohran Mamdani victorious.

For many conservatives and Republicans, this was a dire sign for the most populated city in America.

But what is there to do? Barring Mamdani committing some sort of heinous crime, he will be the next mayor of New York City.

That doesn’t mean the GOP is sitting on its hands, however.

They’re just shooting to affect a government position in New York that outranks Mayor-elect Mamdani: the governorship of the Empire State.

And the GOP appears to have already handpicked its fighter to step in the ring with incumbent Mayor Kathy Hochul — a capital “D” Democrat who staunchly supported Mamdani and his policies, no matter what they may cost.

Enter: New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The 41-year-old Stefanik had already long been linked to the gubernatorial race in New York, which isn’t exactly unheard of for a New York lawmaker.

But now? Stefanik has far more than just a desire. She appears to have tangible, meaningful support, as well.

According to Fox News, Stefanik “has opened a commanding lead in the New York Republican primary for governor, locking down endorsements from GOP county chairs, state lawmaker, and Conservative Party leaders across the state, a consolidation of support that party officials say leaves Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman with virtually no path to the nomination.”

Fox notes that Stefanik has already garnered support of over 75 percent of the New York Republican Party’s weighted vote.

The outlet adds that Stefanik has “an overwhelming advantage that makes her the presumptive nominee and would require any rival to petition his or her way onto the ballot.”

According to New York by-laws, for Blakeman or any other presumptive GOP contender to get on the ballot, they would need to garner at least 15,000 signatures from registered Republicans in the state.

GOP insiders have described Stefanik’s early advantage as “unprecedented,” as she appears poised to run away with the GOP primary before it even begins.

“According to two independent polls, Elise is the strongest candidate against Hochul and has the highest name ID and most favorable polling,” Stefanik representative Bernadette Breslin told Fox.

Breslin also added: “Her strong support across the state only continues to grow as she earns more endorsements from prominent GOP leaders, including 40 out of New York’s 45 Conservative Party organizations. New York Republicans are wholly united behind the common goal of firing Kathy Hochul to save New York, and they have entrusted their full confidence in Elise to do so.”

Interestingly, despite Stefanik’s growing advantage, Blakeman doesn’t appear ready to throw in the towel yet.

However, unlike Stefanik’s broader state appeal, Blakeman has mostly thrived upstate and in Long Island.

