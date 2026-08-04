Report: Gov't Agency in DC Behind Violent 'Teen Takeovers' Where Legions of Mostly Minority Kids Create Violent Anarchy

If you’ve seen footage of a “Teen Takeover,” you know the gist — mobs of mostly black young people arrive at some event where chaos unfolds. Whatever was supposed to occur devolves into a riot fueled by violence, property destruction, and anarchy.

One Daily Wire writer who went to a “Teen Takeover” in Washington, D.C., says she discovered who is really behind them — the federal government, specifically the District of Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Leona Salinas writes that she was leaving a dinner with some friends on July 24 when suddenly the streets were filled with police and black teenagers.

Upon realizing she was in a “Teen Takeover,” she flagged down an 18-year-old girl named Mekala who told her the event was put on by the DPR, the aforementioned District of Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Mekala said the events are for teens to “come out and have fun,” and organizers reach out to them via social media platform Instagram.

Salinas found an event on their website going back to 2021 called “Late Night Hype” that aimed to provide “safe, high-energy spaces to connect after hours.”

Mekala said some teens “go overboard” and they take the event to “the next level.” Salinas would see a fight break out that evening and even witness one masked teenager firing a gun.

Later, she would text Mekala, who concluded, “This is why we can’t have fun because they want to act a fool.”

Should lawmakers immediately outlaw these so-called teen takeovers? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1383 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

Is this incompetence by the DPR? Why do they not stop organizing these events?

Salinas says they know this will happen.

“What the Department of Parks and Recreation frames under the guise of an opportunity for teenagers to gather and have fun instead fosters a place for teens to commit crimes. They all knew what was going to happen.”

The agency’s website reads, “Late Night Hype is a dynamic, carnival‑inspired evening experience created by the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) in 2021 to offer teens and young adults safe, high‑energy spaces to connect after hours. Since launching, the program has expanded and adapted to meet the needs of youth across the District.”

“Designed to strengthen youth engagement and build community, Late Night Hype has become a nationally recognized model, replicated by recreation departments across the country.”

On the subject of how widespread incidents are, we’ve witnessed this scene before.

They’ve happened in places like Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

Although the DPR website says their model has been replicated elsewhere, Salinas was only reporting that the D.C. branch organized the one she witnessed.

🚨HOLY CRAP!!! ANOTHER MASSIVE “teen-takeover” occurred in downtown Houston last night where over 500 “teens” SWARMED downtown… …AND THEN BEGAN PUNCHING EACH OTHER, THROWING ROCKS, JUMPING ON CARS AND MULTIPLE REPORTS OF SH0TS FIRED!!!! WHERE ARE THEIR PARENTS?!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/z6vlPWQxSz — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 14, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: Absolutely HORRIFYING footage has emerged of a “teen takeover” at a trampoline park last night in LA. HUNDREDS of “teens” began PUNCHING each other in front of SMALL CHILDREN, SMASHING ARCADE MACHINES, throwing fireworks, and then went into the parking lot and… pic.twitter.com/PVYEpJ92di — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 26, 2026

“Teen Takeover” is a benign description. These are just black and Hispanic children rioting.

Criminal behavior like this flourishing at that age only conditions these young people to become deviant adults.

For anyone wishing to address the core cultural issues acting as a major impediment to those demographics in seeking education, overcoming poverty, or not committing crimes, you would surely like to see these events end.

Put curfews in place, and arrest everyone who shows up. There’s the solution.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.