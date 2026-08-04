Share
Commentary
National Guard walk past people sitting on the road after being evacuated from The Great American State Fair along the National Mall due to severe weather storms forecasted to arrive in the area on July 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
National Guard walk past people sitting on the road after being evacuated from The Great American State Fair along the National Mall due to severe weather storms forecasted to arrive in the area on July 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Report: Gov't Agency in DC Behind Violent 'Teen Takeovers' Where Legions of Mostly Minority Kids Create Violent Anarchy

 By Samuel Short  August 4, 2026 at 5:30am
Share

If you’ve seen footage of a “Teen Takeover,” you know the gist — mobs of mostly black young people arrive at some event where chaos unfolds. Whatever was supposed to occur devolves into a riot fueled by violence, property destruction, and anarchy.

One Daily Wire writer who went to a “Teen Takeover” in Washington, D.C., says she discovered who is really behind them — the federal government, specifically the District of Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Leona Salinas writes that she was leaving a dinner with some friends on July 24 when suddenly the streets were filled with police and black teenagers.

Upon realizing she was in a “Teen Takeover,” she flagged down an 18-year-old girl named Mekala who told her the event was put on by the DPR, the aforementioned District of Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Mekala said the events are for teens to “come out and have fun,” and organizers reach out to them via social media platform Instagram.

Salinas found an event on their website going back to 2021 called “Late Night Hype” that aimed to provide “safe, high-energy spaces to connect after hours.”

Mekala said some teens “go overboard” and they take the event to “the next level.” Salinas would see a fight break out that evening and even witness one masked teenager firing a gun.

Later, she would text Mekala, who concluded, “This is why we can’t have fun because they want to act a fool.”

Should lawmakers immediately outlaw these so-called teen takeovers?

Is this incompetence by the DPR? Why do they not stop organizing these events?

Salinas says they know this will happen.

“What the Department of Parks and Recreation frames under the guise of an opportunity for teenagers to gather and have fun instead fosters a place for teens to commit crimes. They all knew what was going to happen.”

The agency’s website reads, “Late Night Hype is a dynamic, carnival‑inspired evening experience created by the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) in 2021 to offer teens and young adults safe, high‑energy spaces to connect after hours. Since launching, the program has expanded and adapted to meet the needs of youth across the District.”

“Designed to strengthen youth engagement and build community, Late Night Hype has become a nationally recognized model, replicated by recreation departments across the country.”

Related:
Planned Parenthood Comes Up With Sick New Euphemism for Abortion

On the subject of how widespread incidents are, we’ve witnessed this scene before.

They’ve happened in places like Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.

Although the DPR website says their model has been replicated elsewhere, Salinas was only reporting that the D.C. branch organized the one she witnessed.

“Teen Takeover” is a benign description. These are just black and Hispanic children rioting.

Criminal behavior like this flourishing at that age only conditions these young people to become deviant adults.

For anyone wishing to address the core cultural issues acting as a major impediment to those demographics in seeking education, overcoming poverty, or not committing crimes, you would surely like to see these events end.

Put curfews in place, and arrest everyone who shows up. There’s the solution.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Another Grocery Chain Answers Trump's Call, Cuts Prices on Over 300 Items to Help Americans Still Suffering from Bidenflation
Planned Parenthood Comes Up With Sick New Euphemism for Abortion
Video: Africans Who Invaded Spain Complain About Lack of Free Stuff, as Mob Also Chants 'Allahu Akbar'
Cunningham's Coach Hangs Her Out to Dry as Reporters Ask About Men in Women's Sports - Worst Answer We've Ever Heard
Report: Gov't Agency in DC Behind Violent 'Teen Takeovers' Where Legions of Mostly Minority Kids Create Violent Anarchy
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation