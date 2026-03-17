Report: Hakeem Jeffries Is Facing a 'Rebellion' from His Own Democratic Caucus

If the Democrats take back the House of Representatives in November, one of the first casualties might be Hakeem Jeffries’ role as leader.

Axios reported that more than 80 Democratic House candidates for 2026 are either noncommittal or outright opposed to Jeffries becoming the next speaker of the House, characterizing the development as a “rebellion.”

Mai Vang, the leading progressive primary challenger to Rep. Doris Matsui of California, told Axios last week, “The Democratic Party and its leadership — Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries — have failed to mobilize meaningful opposition to [President Donald] Trump’s illegal war and their silence as AIPAC and corporations flood Congressional primaries with millions of dollars is deafening.”

“I cannot support this kind of leadership,” Vang added. “If we want to defeat Trump and rebuild trust with working Americans, we need new leadership and a new direction.”

AIPAC stands for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has made similar claims as Vang about Jewish money influencing U.S. elections, prompting a censure motion.

Adam Hamawy, a Democratic candidate in New Jersey’s 12th district, told Axios regarding Jeffries, “Most Democrats are agreed that he’s been failing to meet the moment.”

The candidate explained that he’s “looking for someone that’s gonna stand up to the administration.”

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani-backed congressional candidate Claire Valdez, a current New York State Assembly member, told Axios that “there would need to be some conversations” when asked if she would support Jeffries’ leadership.

Jeffries spokesperson Justin Chermol said in a statement, “Leader Jeffries is focused on addressing the affordability crisis, stopping the bombing in the Middle East, reining in ICE and taking back the House to stop Republican extremists from destroying America.”

Axios concluded, “Whether Jeffries waltzes to the speakership or faces a repeat of Kevin McCarthy’s 15-ballot slog in 2023 would depend on how these progressives fare in their primaries and, of course, whether he wins the House and by how many seats.”

Jeffries has come out firmly in opposition to Operation Eric Fury directed against Iran. He posted Monday on social media, “Billions to drop bombs overseas. Not a dime to lower costs for the American people. It’s time to end this reckless war of choice.”

Billions to drop bombs overseas. Not a dime to lower costs for the American people. It’s time to end this reckless war of choice. pic.twitter.com/Ep43nzghV9 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 16, 2026

Republicans would likely point to the “Big Beautiful Bill” with its provision for no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security as steps the administration and the Republicans have taken to address affordability.

Regarding the issue of immigration enforcement, which Democrats say is their reason for refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security, Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin pointed out, “One could argue Democrats have already secured a handful of wins for their base on DHS. Kristi Noem is out. [Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory] Bovino has been reassigned & will reportedly retire.”

One could argue Democrats have already secured a handful of wins for their base on DHS. Kristi Noem is out. Bovino has been reassigned & will reportedly retire. Roving patrols are over. Minnesota operation is over. Things have calmed down since Homan took the reins and… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 17, 2026

He added, “Roving patrols are over. Minnesota operation is over. Things have calmed down since Homan took the reins and enforcement has largely moved back to targeted operations. Republicans are highly unlikely to budge on Dem demands of judicial warrants and unmasking of agents. *Especially* judicial warrants.”

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