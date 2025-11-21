Report: High School Students Given Graded Questionnaire About Immigrants to Expose 'Prejudices' With 'Right' And 'Wrong' Answers

Parents at a North Carolina high school are unhappy with school officials who allegedly gave them a questionnaire about their prejudices — with “right” and “wrong” answers.

Now, they’re blowing the whistle on Piedmont High School in North Carolina, which allegedly distributed the “quiz.”

According to a report from Libs of TikTok on social media, several screenshots purport to show the test from the Unionville school, with one student’s answers to them.

“A parent confirmed that their child was explicitly told there are ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ answers, and that the assignment will affect their grade,” the Thursday post stated.

“Some questions were designed to get students to admit they have ‘prejudices’ and lose points.”

The quiz comes as the Department of Homeland Security conducts deportation operations in and around Charlotte, North Carolina — which, one suspects, spurred it on.

While the existence of the assignment was unconfirmed as of Friday morning — and the school hasn’t commented on its social media accounts — the questions seem to be designed to elicit certain responses, not as a thought exercise.

The first one is pretty open-ended: “What are your thoughts about immigration?” it asks. One also imagines the student who answered it got dinged for his response. (“I think it can be a positive thing, only when people take advantage of it does it become negative.” Call in the thought police!)

“Who should be allowed to come to the US and why?” the second question asks. Again, thought police-invoking response: “Anyone who isn’t a national security threat (for obvious reasons), anyone who enters the country legally.”

The next two questions deal with who should be deported and how they feel about illegal aliens. You may not be surprised that the student gave the “incorrect” answers. (Good kid. Wish we had internships to give out!)

Then came a question about their “Prejudices towards immigrants or illegal aliens?” The student didn’t admit to any. Ruh-roh! Someone’s going to get a zero!

The full “test” is about as insipid — and believable, even if unconfirmed — as you’d expect:

🚨SCOOP🚨 Parents in Piedmont High School in North Carolina are furious about a political assignment. Students were graded on a required questionnaire asking how they feel about immigrants & immigration. A parent confirmed that their child was explicitly told there are… pic.twitter.com/ACEBOVjgqA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2025

Again, this is an unconfirmed report. Then again, Libs of TikTok has a pretty good record on these sorts of things, journalistically.

Also, if this was a forgery, you’d think that the school would have hopped to either way and dispelled the rumors — or at least say that they were looking into them. Shocker of shockers, they did not.

Their last post, as of this writing, is for auditions for the school play. (“The Addams Family,” for those of you wondering. To be fair, whoever they cast as Gomez and Uncle Fester will probably be better than Luis Guzmán and Fred Armisen’s horrible turns in those roles, respectively, in Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Unless they only take the kids who answered correctly on the quiz, then you’ll probably end up with a production where Cousin Itt has to undergo sensitivity training for exercising his hirsute privilege.)

And it’s not like commenters aren’t making the school aware of it in posts underneath the advertisements for the musical tryouts:

Perhaps you could try NOT shoving political indoctrination down the throats of your students?!? Is this a school board approved curriculum?!? If this educator is removed from your classrooms – his/her name should be publicized so all NC HS parents can bolo for a district move. — 🇺🇸 Ruby Lane (@RubyMcKayOnline) November 21, 2025

It would appear that you have some commissars in your teacher ranks…. — TheRegulator (@Regulator_40000) November 21, 2025

To be fair, however — does anyone find this at all surprising? I’d honestly be more gobsmacked if this turned out to be a forgery, sadly.

Should this teacher be fired? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (56 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

We all assume that “peak woke” means that this sort of thing has gone away. The same people who took advantage of the Summer of Floyd™ and the National Reckoning™ to flout their personal sociopolitical prejudices haven’t changed those prejudices any; they just learned that the “reckoning” was short-lived, and flouting them as loudly and proudly as they did five years ago isn’t going to fly.

But a change of hearts and minds didn’t happen. Instead, they took off the rainbow-hued gear and put on camouflage. Rest assured, if this “test” wasn’t graded, there are probably scores of others across this fruited plain that are. The issue isn’t the struggle-session “quiz.” The issue, instead, is that this is still de rigueur in our public schools, courtesy of our tax dollars.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.