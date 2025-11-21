Share
Commentary
Commentary
COMPTON, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Froylan Diaz works on lessons in his Honors Math 3 class at Compton High School on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Compton's school system's academic progress is outpacing the state as a whole. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Report: High School Students Given Graded Questionnaire About Immigrants to Expose 'Prejudices' With 'Right' And 'Wrong' Answers

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 21, 2025 at 8:34am
Share

Parents at a North Carolina high school are unhappy with school officials who allegedly gave them a questionnaire about their prejudices — with “right” and “wrong” answers.

Now, they’re blowing the whistle on Piedmont High School in North Carolina, which allegedly distributed the “quiz.”

According to a report from Libs of TikTok on social media, several screenshots purport to show the test from the Unionville school, with one student’s answers to them.

“A parent confirmed that their child was explicitly told there are ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ answers, and that the assignment will affect their grade,” the Thursday post stated.

“Some questions were designed to get students to admit they have ‘prejudices’ and lose points.”

The quiz comes as the Department of Homeland Security conducts deportation operations in and around Charlotte, North Carolina — which, one suspects, spurred it on.

While the existence of the assignment was unconfirmed as of Friday morning — and the school hasn’t commented on its social media accounts — the questions seem to be designed to elicit certain responses, not as a thought exercise.

The first one is pretty open-ended: “What are your thoughts about immigration?” it asks. One also imagines the student who answered it got dinged for his response. (“I think it can be a positive thing, only when people take advantage of it does it become negative.” Call in the thought police!)

“Who should be allowed to come to the US and why?” the second question asks. Again, thought police-invoking response: “Anyone who isn’t a national security threat (for obvious reasons), anyone who enters the country legally.”

The next two questions deal with who should be deported and how they feel about illegal aliens. You may not be surprised that the student gave the “incorrect” answers. (Good kid. Wish we had internships to give out!)

Then came a question about their “Prejudices towards immigrants or illegal aliens?” The student didn’t admit to any. Ruh-roh! Someone’s going to get a zero!

The full “test” is about as insipid — and believable, even if unconfirmed — as you’d expect:

Again, this is an unconfirmed report. Then again, Libs of TikTok has a pretty good record on these sorts of things, journalistically.

Related:
While Public Schools Teach Endless Depravity, This One Banned a Mere Bible Verse and Painting of a Shepherd

Also, if this was a forgery, you’d think that the school would have hopped to either way and dispelled the rumors — or at least say that they were looking into them. Shocker of shockers, they did not.

Their last post, as of this writing, is for auditions for the school play. (“The Addams Family,” for those of you wondering. To be fair, whoever they cast as Gomez and Uncle Fester will probably be better than Luis Guzmán and Fred Armisen’s horrible turns in those roles, respectively, in Netflix’s “Wednesday.” Unless they only take the kids who answered correctly on the quiz, then you’ll probably end up with a production where Cousin Itt has to undergo sensitivity training for exercising his hirsute privilege.)

And it’s not like commenters aren’t making the school aware of it in posts underneath the advertisements for the musical tryouts:

To be fair, however — does anyone find this at all surprising? I’d honestly be more gobsmacked if this turned out to be a forgery, sadly.

Should this teacher be fired?

We all assume that “peak woke” means that this sort of thing has gone away. The same people who took advantage of the Summer of Floyd™ and the National Reckoning™ to flout their personal sociopolitical prejudices haven’t changed those prejudices any; they just learned that the “reckoning” was short-lived, and flouting them as loudly and proudly as they did five years ago isn’t going to fly.

But a change of hearts and minds didn’t happen. Instead, they took off the rainbow-hued gear and put on camouflage. Rest assured, if this “test” wasn’t graded, there are probably scores of others across this fruited plain that are. The issue isn’t the struggle-session “quiz.” The issue, instead, is that this is still de rigueur in our public schools, courtesy of our tax dollars.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Trans Activist Named Cassidy Mal Lyss (“Malice”) Arrested on 2nd Arson Charge - Previously Asked if He Could Begin Burning Churches
Judge Who Let Alleged Chicago Train Attacker Out to Set Fire to Woman Was Told He Was 'Real and Present Threat'
The Truth Behind MTG's Resignation Date Is Exactly the Reason Why Conservatives Don't Trust Politicians
Fact Check: Are Churches Across the Country Refusing to Help Feed Starving Babies?
Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Resign from Congress Following Trump Feud
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation