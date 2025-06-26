Report: House GOP Kneecaps Trump's Deportation Plans With 5 Mind-Blowing Changes to DHS Funding Bill

House Republicans are reportedly working with Democrats to hobble President Donald Trump’s deportation plan for illegal immigrants, by making drastic changes to a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

The Immigration Accountability Project released a thread on the social media site X, detailing how the House Appropriations Committee is setting itself in opposition to Trump, while marking up the DHS funding bill for 2026.

Each post also listed the lawmaker who proposed each change. Here are the five amendments that stood out the most:

🚨🚨🚨The House Appropriations Committee @HouseAppropsGOP opposes @realDonaldTrump’s mass deportations/immigration enforcement agenda. The Committee marked up the FY26 DHS Appropriations bill yesterday. Here’s what they did. (The fact that these amendments were adopted by voice… — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) June 25, 2025

One provision would “increase the number of low-skilled foreign guest workers (H-2B visas) for 2026 from 66,000 to 238,480,” and allow the US dairy industry to import an unlimited number of foreign guest workers on H-2A visas to “take full-time, year-round jobs, even though H-2A visas are only available for seasonal jobs, by law,” according to the IAP.

It would also reportedly allow “carnivals to import unlimited foreign guest workers (P visas) to work concession stands, operate rides, and perform maintenance, among other jobs, even though P visas are supposed to be for athletes, artists, and entertainers coming to the US temporarily to perform.”

This was from GOP Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland.

After that, Republicans joined in a voice vote encouraging ICE to avoid arresting illegal aliens at “sensitive locations,” after it was proffered by Democrat Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York.

Another measure, also approved by voice vote and from a Democrat, “scolds” the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services for rightly ending “Biden’s unlawful parole program for Ukrainians.

That came from Congressman Mike Quigley of Illinois, continuing a trend of lawmakers from deep blue states overrun by illegal immigrants, crafting policy for the rest of the nation.

As if those weren’t enough, coming in at number four is an amendment that urges ICE to “avoid making arrests at courthouses,” which would defy all logic.

This one was bi-partisan as Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona joined with Democrat Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas. This passed by voice vote also.

Finally, we have a motion passed by voice vote to “direct “Secretary Noem to reconsider her termination of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans,” offered by Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and GOP Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada.

If this is what’s really going on in Congress, the country has a major problem.

The nation is hemorrhaging from the consequence of illegal immigration.

It’s a drain on our tax dollars, healthcare system, education quality, public safety, voting apparatus, and ending it was the cornerstone of Trump’s agenda.

Hopefully the report ends up being exaggerated or things evolve before the bill’s final passage.

Either way, if Congress doesn’t start delivering lasting wins for the American public and begin codifying Trump’s agenda into law, they’ll quickly find themselves out of a job come next November.

