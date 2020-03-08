Report: Hunter Biden Cited Dad's Political Connections in Attempt To Land Law Prof. Job

In an effort to land a teaching gig at UCLA’s law school, Hunter Biden drew heavily on connections that came through his father, former Vice President and current Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, according to a new report.

The former vice president has long insisted, amid questions about his activity in Ukraine to scotch a prosecution aimed at a company his son worked for, that he never sought to use his connections to aid the careers of his children.

But information being reported by the Daily Caller makes it clear that those connections were used by his son.

During the summer of 2019, just as questions about the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine were beginning to percolate in the media, Hunter Biden reached out to UCLA and met with representatives of the law school, according to Bill Kisliuk, executive director of the law school.

A July 2019 email to Jennifer Mnookin from Hunter Biden said that he wanted to teach a course on domestic and international drug policy. He then mined his father’s Rolodex of past Obama administration officials for names to drop.

“I will have some combination of key decision makers, leading thinkers, policy implementers and grass roots advocates as guests for each topic,” he wrote, according to the Daily Caller.

“For instance I’d like to have former Attorney’s General Dustin McDaniel of Arkansas and Patrick Lynch of Rhode Island to discuss their roles in the state class action suits brought against Purdue Pharma and possibly a prosecutor involved in the criminal cases against the Sackler family,” he wrote.

“For plan Colombia the El Chapo extradition I’m certain I could get former President Pastrana of Colombia to discuss how he implemented ‘Plan Colombia’ with the US government along with Christopher Putala and Manus Cooney who were both chief’s of staff (Democrat and Republican) to the judiciary committee at the time,” Hunter Biden wrote.

“I would also invite former FBI Director Louis Freeh and possibly the US Attorney responsible for that extradition and indictment. For … the class on decriminalization I would invite Governor Newsom (may be a long shot but I know he would consider it if his schedule allows),” he wrote. “The list goes on.”

Although one meeting was held, according to the email chain reviewed by the Daily Caller, nothing panned out.

After several other email exchanges, Steven Bank, vice dean for curricular and academic affairs, informed Biden that the process for adding a course was not very swift.

“I hope I didn’t give you the impression in my e-mail that this was a rush,” Bank wrote. “If we decided to move forward, this wouldn’t even be considered by the Curriculum Committee and the Faculty until Spring 2020 for a Spring 2021 slot most likely.”

The emails were obtained through the California Public Records Act.

Joe Biden has insisted that he has never been aware of what other family members are doing, according to Politico.

“I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” Biden said in August.

“And what I will do is the same thing we did in our administration,” he said, referring to the Obama administration. “There will be an absolute wall between personal and private and the government. There wasn’t any hint of scandal at all when we were there. And I’m going to propose the same kind of strict, strict rules.”

“That’s why I never talked with my son or my brother or anyone else — even distant family — about their business interests. Period,” Joe Biden said.

