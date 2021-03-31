President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has so many scandals that it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with them. The latest was a report Thursday that in 2018, Hallie Biden — the widow of Hunter’s brother, Beau — threw a gun belonging to Hunter into a trashcan behind a Delaware grocery store, only to have it disappear when she later tried to retrieve it.

This incident already looked suspicious enough, considering that most sane people would not dispose of a firearm by throwing it into a public trashcan.

Now, details about the background check form that Hunter Biden completed before purchasing the gun are raising more questions.

“Hunter responded ‘no’ to a question on the transaction record that asks, ‘Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?'” Politico reported.

“Five years earlier, he had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine, and he and family members have spoken about his history of drug use.”

Politico said Hunter Biden could be charged with a felony for lying on the form, but the liberal outlet tried to downplay the situation by saying that prosecutions for such crimes are “exceedingly rare.”

In addition, the report said Secret Service agents attempted to seize the paperwork on the sale of the firearm from the store owner, Ron Palmieri. He refused because he suspected that they may be trying to hide Hunter’s ownership of the gun, Politico reported, citing two sources, “one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact.”

Instead, Palmieri gave the paperwork to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

While the question of the Secret Service’s involvement remains unanswered, it seems at least a bit suspicious that agents would be attempting to seize paperwork that could be related to a crime.

President Biden denied any knowledge of the incident, as is almost always the case with his son’s scandals. When an officer asked Hunter whether he had called his father regarding the incident, Hunter claimed, “I have never called my dad for anything,” the report said.

That itself is another disputed claim. In October, Hunter Biden’s business partner, Anthony Bobulinski, alleged that Joe Biden was aware of their business dealings involving a Chinese oil company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ironically, news of the case involving Hunter Biden’s weapon broke in the same week that his father has been advocating for strict gun control. On March 23, the president responded to a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, by promising more harsh gun laws.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he said. “I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings.”

First of all, Biden has failed to define what the term “assault weapon” means. All guns are made with the capability to assault, so this term is meaningless.

Beyond that, his claim that the 1994 “assault weapons” ban helped curb mass shootings is simply untrue.

“From 1976 to 1994, about 18 mass shootings occurred each year,” Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote March 24. “During the ban — 1995 to 2004 — there were about 19 incidents per year. After the ban, through 2011, the average went up to nearly 21.”

In a time where Biden has been pushing gun control policies, it seems that no one in the establishment media wishes to question him about whether his own son illegally obtained a firearm.

The double standard at play was not lost on Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump. He pointed out the hypocrisy to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“If that was [Donald Trump Jr.] or I, or if that was anybody in the Trump family, and we lied on a federal form, we’d be in jail for the rest of lives,” he said.

“You know, it’s amazing. There’s no one even, there’s no one even talking about that. He lied on multiple questions. It wasn’t just the drug question, he lied on multiple questions.”

Democrats’ hypocrisy on the issue of gun control is yet another reason that everyday Americans are finding it harder and harder to take them seriously.

