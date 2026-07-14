Report: Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes Meet for Interview in Seedy Philly Hotel Room, Almost Ends in Fisticuffs

In case you haven’t been paying attention, because you literally have anything better to do, former first failson Hunter Biden has been rehabbing.

No, not the way you think. This time, it’s not cleaning up his bloodstream, but cleaning up his image.

With the help of PR flunkies, Hunter has become omnipresent on X, putting out bangers like this response to an individual who asked how much coke he had snorted before launching an attack on CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Man if you’re going to be mean and least get it right. I smoked crack. I would never have wasted coke on snorting it. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026

According to the Washington Free Beacon, he’s now an adviser for an “ultra-luxury” rehab for “high achievers” in California called Peak Path Health, which touted his “lived experience and professional insight” when it announced the partnership last month.

He’s posting a new book in installments on Substack about “the plot against me, the conspiracy that was led by figures like Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon.” According to the New York Post’s Miranda Devine, the text that has been released thus far tests as “100 percent AI” when run through AI detectors.

But hey, a guy who’s in debt and trying to rehab his image has to take some shortcuts. Alas, the same old Hunter Biden still manages to shine through.

If you needed any proof, consider what he’s willing to do for (one assumes) money — namely, sitting down for an interview in a grungy Philadelphia hotel room with self-proclaimed “Groyper” overlord Nick Fuentes.

The encounter almost ended in physical violence. It is, somehow, still one of the least embarrassing things we can prove Hunter has ever done in a hotel room.

TMZ first reported the encounter Monday, saying that the Saturday pow-wow had been facilitated by gonzo YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, who Hunter has previously been associated with.

Callaghan’s attempts to get Hunter to cage-fight one of the far-right’s kids somehow didn’t work out — yes, this is a real thing he tried to make happen, with Hunter’s encouragement — but Fuentes took time out from his busy schedule of hating Jews and loving both Hitler and Stalin simultaneously to participate in the “no question off limits” interview absolutely nobody was asking for.

TMZ reports that Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes sat down for a joint interview. pic.twitter.com/IozihVUA6j — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 13, 2026

Forget Hunter Biden, that looks like a hotel room Hunter Thompson would turn down. It’s unclear what the near-fight was over, although perhaps the second-hand crack smoke that (from all appearances, judging by that photo) was being pumped into the suite by Callaghan’s crew had something to do with it.

From TMZ’s report:

The big question… how did someone manage to get Hunter and Nick in a motel room to discuss politics in the first place? Turns out… Nick reached out to Andrew’s camp, seeking an interview where he could express how his views have evolved and clarify some of the misconceptions about him. It sounds like Hunter and Andrew were already cooking something up, and Andrew’s team invited Nick into the fold… and he jumped at the opportunity.

First: Probably shouldn’t use “already cooking something up” when talking about Hunter if this is a PR flack leak, although given that it’s TMZ, one is hardly surprised. Second: One guesses if you’re Hunter’s handlers and you finally find someone with a worse reputation than Biden’s willing to sit down with him and generate clicks from the encounter, you’d jump at the opportunity, too.

The less said about Fuentes, the better; usually, when he managed to score audiences with people in politics, it’s because they didn’t know who he was and what he was about, and virtually nobody can claim that at this point. At least both he and Hunter Biden have one thing in common now: They’re supporters of Democrats who Democrats publicly loathe.

However, when you’re trying to undergo image rehab, it’s a bad sign when the only guy who’s eager to share an interview with you is Nick Fuentes, and you’re like, sure, let’s make this thing happen!

One understands that Hunter is in quite a bit of debt, being sued by both the mother of his child — that he refuses to meet — for parental support and his own lawyers for not paying them.

He apparently owes at least $17 million after various forays into court — including on tax and gun charges that eventually drew a pardon from his dad — and is now basically a walking advertisement for the fact that longtime drug abuse will impair your thinking long after you stop using.

But again: At least we can say that an interview with Nick Fuentes facilitated by some bizarro YouTuber is now the least embarrassing and disgusting thing that we can document Hunter Biden as having done in a hotel room.

Congrats on that milestone, H. Hope you made the Big Guy proud.

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