Good news, conservatives: We can finally talk about Hunter Biden again, including his links with Chinese companies and the fact his dad might have been linked to them, too.

It’s about time. I mean, we couldn’t talk about the Democratic presidential candidate’s curiously employed son before the election, because, apparently, it’s addiction shaming to point out that most crackheads don’t get well-remunerated positions on the boards of Eastern European energy concerns without much business experience in either the energy sector or Eastern Europe.

As for what his father knew about Hunter Biden’s business connections and when he knew it — well, we couldn’t talk about that, either. Remember, all that information came from emails from that MacBook laptop that was hacked into. Or left in a Delaware computer repair shop by Hunter Biden who forgot about them, one of the two. Probably No. 2.

But still, if you talked about the emails on the computer and the fact it potentially linked Joe Biden to a deal with a Chinese company connected with the power centers of the Chinese Communist Party, you were part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Now, there was no evidence Moscow was involved, but that didn’t stop trolls on Twitter from calling the story a Kremlin plant. It also didn’t stop many in the mainstream media from doing the same thing, either.

Many were totally open about the lack of evidence, too. Here was a line from Johns Hopkins professor Thomas Rid from a commentary in The Washington Post: “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.”

There would normally be a “Democracy Dies in Darkness” joke somewhere in there except for the fact that Mr. Rid’s clarification of his position — which would ordinarily be a mortifyingly honest admission of abdicating intellectual responsibility — was being openly echoed in every newsroom across this fruited plain and abroad.

But now, after Friday’s inaction by the Supreme Court, Joe Biden is almost certainly going to be the next president of the United States, so we a) can have this kind of conversation and b) kind of have to talk about all of this stuff, especially in light of the fact we just learned Hunter Biden is under investigation for possible tax improprieties that could potentially involve “China and other foreign nations,” according to Fox News.

And now we learn that Hunter Biden requested keys for an office his father shared with an “emissary” for a Chinese company.

Do you think Hunter Biden will face criminal charges?

“Hunter Biden called his father, President-elect Joe Biden, and his Chinese business partner ‘office mates’ in a Sept. 21, 2017, email to the general manager of his former Washington, D.C. office building,” Fox News reported Saturday.

“The Sept. 20, 2017, email, obtained by Fox News, shows Hunter requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with his uncle, Jim Biden, to the general manager, Cecilia Browning, at the House of Sweden — a building in Washington, D.C., which contains multiple office suites, as well as a number of embassies. “

No big deal, right? Well, the emissary Hunter Biden requested keys for was Gongwen Dong, chairman of now-insolvent Chinese energy firm CEFC. Just so we’re clear, Hunter Biden called Dong and his own relatives — Joe, Jill and Jim Biden among them — “office mates.”

And according to a report Friday in The Daily Caller, he also requested the building put out a sign for the office that said “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).”

That’s a real problem, considering Mr. Dong and CEFC are the two entities potentially linking the presumptive president-elect with his screwup son’s ill-advised foreign business deals.

You may remember the name Tony Bobulinski. He was the CEO of SinoHawk, a company he claims was a joint venture involving the Bidens that was supposed to receive significant funding from CEFC.

It’s not just that Bobulinski said Hunter and Jim Biden were involved. Both men seem to have scored a curious number of foreign deals that the more cynical among us would attribute to their last name. There’s nothing illegal or unusual about this, though, given that every politician of some stature seems to have a coterie of family and close associates that curiously find ways to enrich themselves.

The problem with Bobulinski, however, is that he says Joe Biden was not just familiar with his family’s dealings but was also the “big guy” discussed in an email that dealt with “remuneration packages” in any potential deal with CEFC. This would have meant that Joe Biden would have received a 10 percent equity stake — “10 [percent] held by H for the big guy?” the email read.

Bobulinski also said he met twice with Joe Biden. As National Review reported, text messages produced by Bobulinski seemed to indicate a meeting between him and Joe Biden took place, although the substance of their discussion wasn’t clear from context.

The deal didn’t go through, which seemed to be Joe Biden’s saving grace. No one in the mainstream media seemed to really believe Bobulinski’s accusations, either, despite the fact that he is a retired Navy lieutenant with an unblemished public record. I guess we also must treat the Tony Bobulinski accusations as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even though they probably aren’t.

However, while the SinoHawk deal with CEFC didn’t materialize, a joint report from the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs revealed there had been multimillion dollar transfers from a Beijing-linked company called State Energy HK Limited to accounts associated with Hunter and James Biden.

“The records note that ‘[i]t is unclear what the true purpose is behind these transactions and who the ultimate beneficiary is,'” the November report read. CEFC would later go bankrupt and, at the moment, you have a better chance of tracking down Thomas Pynchon than you do of locating Gongwen Dong, who has either made himself exceptionally scarce or has been made exceptionally scarce. Whatever the case, he’s all but disappeared.

Nothing to see here, right?

Hunter Biden isn’t the most circumspect individual in the Beltway orbit and it’s entirely possible his calling his father and stepmother “office mates” with Gongwen Dong and the de facto American arm of the Chinese company CEFC was one of many exceedingly poor decisions Joe Biden’s younger son has made during his half-century on Earth.

On the other hand, it could be a virtual smoking gun to back up the the theory that Joe Biden had some stake in a potential deal with a company linked with the Chinese Communist Party.

Whatever the case, we’re talking about Hunter Biden now, especially since his “tax affairs” are being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. Not only that, they’ve been under investigation for two years now.

If only we’d talked about this sooner. Say, before Nov. 3.

