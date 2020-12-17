In correspondence in which Hunter Biden sought $10 million for a business venture in China, he included the entire Biden family sending best wishes to the Chinese tycoon from whom he was seeking funding, according to a new report.

Fox News reportedly obtained an email Hunter Biden sent on June 18, 2017, to Zhao Runlong at CEFC China Energy. The email asks Zhao to “translate my letter to Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon.”

Ye Jianming was the founder and chairman of CEFC. According to a September report released by the Senate Homeland Security Committee and Senate Finance Committee, “Ye’s connections to the Communist government are extensive and … has been previous affiliations with the People’s Liberation Army.”

“Based on the information received by the Committees, Ye was also financially connected to Vice President [Joe] Biden’s brother, James Biden. Thus, there exists a vast web of corporate connections and financial transactions between and among the Biden family and Chinese nationals,” the report said.

“I hope my letter finds you well,” Hunter Biden reportedly wrote to Ye. “I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States. Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners.”

“We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai,” he wrote.

The letter said Hunter Biden had “concluded the establishment of SinoHawk Holdings” — a Biden-CEFC joint venture — and that a request had been made to “Dong Gongwen [Gongwen Dong] and Director Zang for the funding of the $10 MM USD wire.”

“I would appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk,” Biden wrote.

“I am sure you have been well briefed by our dear friend Director Zang on the political and economic connections we have established in countries where you are interested in expanding during the coming months and years,” he wrote. “I look forward to our next meeting.”

Fox News reportedly obtained Ye’s reply, which said in part that he had arranged to “expedite the charter capital input to SinoHawk.”

“I look forward to meeting you in the near future and discussing our joint undertaking. If there is anything I could do please do not hesitate to write to me,” Ye wrote. “Please accept my best regards to you and your family.”

The transaction was never completed.

However, according to the Senate report, money did flow from Ye to interests affiliated with the former vice president’s son.

“On Aug. 4, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment (US) LLC, a subsidiary of Ye Jianming’s CEFC China Energy Company that listed Gongwen Dong as its director, sent Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco, a payment for $100,000. This transaction was identified for potential criminal financial activity,” the Senate report said.

“On Aug. 8, 2017, CEFC Infrastructure Investment wired $5 million to the bank account for Hudson West III,” the report said.

Although the report said Hunter Biden’s law firm would eventually have a 50 percent interest in Hudson West III, it was “unclear whether Hunter Biden was half-owner of Hudson West III at that time. However, starting on Aug. 8, the same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent frequent payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm. These payments, which were described as consulting fees, reached $4,790,375.25 in just over a year.”

In summing up its findings, the Senate report said that the complex documents and relationships painted an ugly picture.

“The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and PLA as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds,” the report said, including Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Sara, and his business partner, Devon Archer, in the summation of its concerns. “These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

