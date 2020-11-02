Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop not only contained sensitive private information and the contact information of international and political figures, it was protected by a password that would be a hacker’s dream, according to a report.

The British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, a sister publication of the U.K. Daily Mail, reported Sunday that the Hunter Biden laptop was protected by the password “Hunter02.”

He couldn’t even use a pet’s name or the name of his favorite song, so he lazily used his first name.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the laptop contained Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s personal mobile number and email addresses.

The hard drive also contained the identities and contact information for Biden’s Secret Service detail, phone numbers for former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton as well as contact information for most of the former Obama cabinet, the newspaper reported.

Additionally, according to The Mail on Sunday, the computer contained information on Hollywood celebrities, Hunter Biden’s apparent drug problem, his Social Security number and his financial information.

That is all in addition to what else has been reported to have been on the computer.

The computer actually directly implicates the former vice president in his son’s foreign business deals, according to multiple reports, which were first broken last month by the New York Post.

The reports have since been corroborated by private individuals and a few intrepid reporters, and they are extremely credible.

They portray a candidate in Biden who could potentially be a target for blackmail if he is elected.

A former British laptop security expert and police officer told The Mail on Sunday that the laptop presented a security threat.

“It’s a data breach and dangerous to have this type of material floating around,” Chris Greany, who as acted as an adviser to British foreign secretaries, told the newspaper.

Added Greany, “For someone prominent, there is not only a risk of great reputational damage but also a risk of blackmail should the material fall into the wrong hands.”

But in a story that continues to shock those who are paying attention, none of the information was closely guarded.

Despite the hard drive’s reported sensitive materials, Hunter Biden reportedly had almost no security protecting his damning personal information.

The son of the former vice president apparently used the “Spaceballs” approach to security.

In the 1987 galactic fantasy spoof “Spaceballs,” the villainous character, a man named Dark Helmet, insulted the leader of a vulnerable planet over his lax security measures.

In the film, King Roland, the fictional leader of the planet Druidia, protected his population’s oxygen supply from space pirates with a simple combination lock.

To steal Druidia’s air, one simply needed to get past the gate, which was guarded by the password “1-2-3-4-5.”

As Dark Helmet noted, “That’s the stupidest combination I’ve ever heard of in my life! That’s the kinda thing an idiot would have on his luggage!”

Sadly, the Biden family story is no comedy.

In an age where our lives are on our devices or in the cloud, many computer users employ two-factor authentication, strong passwords or encryption to protect themselves.

But Hunter Biden, a man with a well-documented history of drug abuse, neglected to safeguard his family’s reported secrets.

Hunter Biden’s reported hard drive could just be the tip of the iceberg with regard to information that could compromise his father.

With such a lax approach to security, who knows what else might be out there, but it’s worth considering for voters who might be still undecided.

If reports about the Biden family are true, and we have every reason to believe they are, then this election is about judgment, which Hunter Biden lacked in every regard.

Hunter Biden’s reported behavior and carelessness puts the entire country at risk if his father is elected.

According to an email unearthed by the Post, along with the personal account of former Biden family business associate Tony Bobulinski, the former vice president was connected to some of what was on that hard drive.

The younger Biden reportedly engaged in unethical business practices by shopping his willing father’s name to the Chinese and others.

Despite that and a trove of images showing an apparent deviant lifestyle of drug use and sexual trysts, Hunter Biden reportedly could not come up with a stronger password than his own first name and two of the 10 numbers on the QWERTY keyboard lay0ut.

The password would have been quick work to bypass for a hacker with even rudimentary skills, had it not been reportedly dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop last April and abandoned.

What if there are other hard drives out there?

