Report: Ilhan Omar's Sister Voluntarily Spoke to Federal Investigators in the Wake of Raid

A new report said that the sister of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has spoken to federal agents as part of the investigation into the lawmaker.

The report from Fox News did not say where or when Sahra Noor sat down for a voluntary interview with federal agents seeking to unravel Omar’s immigration history and whether it crossed the line into fraud.

Noor emigrated to the U.S. but now lives in Kenya. She has recently been in the U.S. to promote a book about her experience as a Somali immigrant.

However, she canceled a recent stop to promote her book, which had been scheduled for three days after the raid.

The event at the University of Minnesota Rochester was promoted online by Garden Party Books, a local bookstore.

A representative of Garden Party Books said the event was canceled because Noor had a “family emergency.”

During the raid, Omar’s phone, passport, and computer were taken.

The New York Times said Saturday that prior to the raid, text messages from Noor were important as federal investigators shaped a case against Omar of “conspiring to commit immigration fraud.”

Whatever the texts contained, The New York Times reported that a judge reviewed the information and then authorized the raid.

A report in the New York Post said that DNA evidence has become part of the investigation into Omar.

Although the allegations concern acts that are many years old, a former federal prosecutor said that framing those pieces as part of an ongoing conspiracy could make them relevant.

“If you argue a conspiracy, you can allege overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy that are outside the statute of limitations,” Neama Rahmini told the New York Post.

Do you believe the investigation into Ilhan Omar's sister is justified? Yes, she should be held accountable No, it's politically motivated I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she should be held accountable 97% (176 votes) No, it's politically motivated 1% (2 votes) I'm not sure 2% (3 votes)

“There’s two reasons why I think the conspiracy will be charged,” Rahmani said. “You have an unindicted co-conspirator in her dad, who died… you get some of this older conduct that’s outside the statute of limitations as well.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said “that judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause,” adding that “if there was a crime committed, it will be prosecuted.”

Vice President J.D. Vance has told Fox News the investigation is not politically motivated.

“We don’t want to be like the Biden administration. We never want to be like that — where they would allow the law to go after their political opponents,” he said.

“We really want to let the law, the facts drive this,” he said. “And if justice requires something else be done, then, of course, we’ll take a step when we have to.”

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