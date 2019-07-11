Report: Illegal Immigration To Surge By Nearly 10 Percent, Schools Could Be Flooded

A new analysis finds that the surge of migrants at the southern border will lead to an increase in the total illegal immigrant population in the U.S. of almost 10 percent in 2019 and result in hundreds of thousands of new K-12 students in the nation’s schools.

“For the calendar year as a whole, we project 737,000 asylum seekers and undocumented border crossers will successfully enter the US interior,” the conservative Princeton Policy Advisors reported.

The group estimates the unauthorized Hispanic population in the country to be 7.3 million.

“Thus, an increase of 737,000 migrant entrants would represent a 10% increase in the ‘illegal’ population of Hispanics in the country during calendar year 2019,” according to Princeton Policy Advisors.

Steve Klopis, the organization’s president, provided additional background to the Washington Examiner, noting, “By year end, nearly 300,000 migrant children are expected to enter the U.S. Over time, these will show up in the U.S. public school system.”

Pew Research determined that 7.6 percent of K-12 students nationwide are the children of unauthorized immigrants as of 2016.

The numbers were significantly higher in many western and border states, including Nevada (20.2 percent), Texas and California (both 13.3 percent), Arizona (10.7 percent), and Colorado (10.6 percent).

Pew Research reported the overall unauthorized immigrant population in the U.S. to be 10.5 million as of 2017.

Most immigrants (76%) are in the U.S. legally, while a quarter are unauthorized, according to Pew Research Center estimates based on census data adjusted for undercount https://t.co/DJRRBMQEuW pic.twitter.com/HSaXwC1swi — Pew Research Global (@pewglobal) June 7, 2019

That figure represents nearly one quarter (23 percent) of the foreign born population in the country.

An additional 27 percent are lawful permanent (green card) residents, and 45 percent are naturalized citizens.

Los Angeles affiliate KCBS-TV reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to conduct raids to apprehend illegal immigrants whose deportations have already been ordered starting this weekend.

ICE agents plan to target at least 2,000 people in as many as 10 cities who have been identified as a top priority for deportation.

“As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security,” the agency said.

“In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed,” the statement continued.

“However, all of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States.”

Last month, President Donald Trump announced he would delay the enforcement action, at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to allow for further negotiation about changing the nation’s asylum law.

Both the Trump administration and the Princeton Policy Advisors group see loopholes in current asylum law as the main driver of the surge of migrants at the border.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stated to Fox News last weekend that there are currently about one million people in the U.S. who have not complied with court deportation orders.

“They have been all the way through an extremely generous due process pipeline,” he said. “Had removal orders. They don’t leave.”

Cuccinelli stated that he would not characterize what ICE is doing as raids.

“This is just what ICE is supposed to do,” he said. “The fact that we have fallen to the point where we’re talking about it like it’s news, tells you how far that we have fallen on the enforcement side.”

