SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Report: Illegal Immigration To Surge By Nearly 10 Percent, Schools Could Be Flooded

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published July 11, 2019 at 3:59pm
Print

A new analysis finds that the surge of migrants at the southern border will lead to an increase in the total illegal immigrant population in the U.S. of almost 10 percent in 2019 and result in hundreds of thousands of new K-12 students in the nation’s schools.

“For the calendar year as a whole, we project 737,000 asylum seekers and undocumented border crossers will successfully enter the US interior,” the conservative Princeton Policy Advisors reported.

The group estimates the unauthorized Hispanic population in the country to be 7.3 million.

“Thus, an increase of 737,000 migrant entrants would represent a 10% increase in the ‘illegal’ population of Hispanics in the country during calendar year 2019,” according to Princeton Policy Advisors.

Steve Klopis, the organization’s president, provided additional background to the Washington Examiner, noting, “By year end, nearly 300,000 migrant children are expected to enter the U.S. Over time, these will show up in the U.S. public school system.”

TRENDING: Pelosi Publicly Humiliates Top AOC Aide — ‘Offensive’

Pew Research determined that 7.6 percent of K-12 students nationwide are the children of unauthorized immigrants as of 2016.

The numbers were significantly higher in many western and border states, including Nevada (20.2 percent), Texas and California (both 13.3 percent), Arizona (10.7 percent), and Colorado (10.6 percent).

Pew Research reported the overall unauthorized immigrant population in the U.S. to be 10.5 million as of 2017.

That figure represents nearly one quarter (23 percent) of the foreign born population in the country.

An additional 27 percent are lawful permanent (green card) residents, and 45 percent are naturalized citizens.

Los Angeles affiliate KCBS-TV reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to conduct raids to apprehend illegal immigrants whose deportations have already been ordered starting this weekend.

ICE agents plan to target at least 2,000 people in as many as 10 cities who have been identified as a top priority for deportation.

“As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security,” the agency said.

RELATED: United in Faith: Kavanaugh, Thomas Turned to Same Divine Words in Confirmation Battles 27 Years Apart

“In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed,” the statement continued.

“However, all of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States.”

Do you support the Trump administration’s ICE raids?

Last month, President Donald Trump announced he would delay the enforcement action, at the request of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to allow for further negotiation about changing the nation’s asylum law.

Both the Trump administration and the Princeton Policy Advisors group see loopholes in current asylum law as the main driver of the surge of migrants at the border.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stated to Fox News last weekend that there are currently about one million people in the U.S. who have not complied with court deportation orders.

“They have been all the way through an extremely generous due process pipeline,” he said. “Had removal orders. They don’t leave.”

Cuccinelli stated that he would not characterize what ICE is doing as raids.

“This is just what ICE is supposed to do,” he said. “The fact that we have fallen to the point where we’re talking about it like it’s news, tells you how far that we have fallen on the enforcement side.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







United in Faith: Kavanaugh, Thomas Turned to Same Divine Words in Confirmation Battles 27 Years Apart
Former Acting ICE Director Sets AOC Straight: Americans Who Break Law Separated from Children Too
Media Slights Conservative Best-Seller, Focuses on Book Ranked No. 4033 That Accuses Trump of Rape
Report: Illegal Immigration To Surge By Nearly 10 Percent, Schools Could Be Flooded
Republicans Immediately Adjourn Special Session on Gun Control: ‘Whole Thing’ an ‘Election-Year Stunt’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×