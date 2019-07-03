Report: Insiders Say Meghan McCain Possibly Finished with ‘The View,’ Vividly Describe Her Misery on Show

Meghan McCain, who debuted as a co-host on “The View” in October 2017, is thinking about leaving the ABC talk show, according to a new report.

Citing sources close to the 34-year-old McCain, The Daily Beast reported that McCain “is seriously considering calling it quits and not accepting ABC’s offer to return for The View’s 23rd season next September.”

“According to sources close to the 34-year-old McCain, who is said to make something under a million dollars a year on the highly rated daytime program, she is emotionally drained, angry, and isolated — ‘feeling like a caged animal,’ said one McCain intimate — amid a spate of negative publicity,” the report said.

One source told the outlet that McCain feels “so exhausted and defeated” after two years of what The Daily Beast referred to as “strident on-camera battles with her liberal-Democrat fellow panelists, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and damaging leaks concerning her allegedly abusive and boorish backstage behavior.”

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” one unnamed friend of McCain told the outlet.

“If she doesn’t stay at ‘The View,’ she will find other work,” the source added.

The Daily Beast’s report appeared to take a critical view of McCain.

“McCain is unusually self-aware, knows she comes on too strong for many people and occasionally offends them (although she is quick to apologize in private for missteps),” the report said.

Some of this was backed up by The Daily Beast’s anonymous sources.

McCain “has a mouth like a trucker,” one source said, adding that she “swears a lot.”

That source claimed McCain’s father, the late Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain, “raised her like a guy,” and said she “feels different in every way a person can feel different [at ‘The View’] — everything from politically to just socially to where she’s from.”

McCain declined to be interviewed for The Daily Beast’s story.

The Western Journal also reached out to McCain for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

But Hilary Estey McLoughlin, executive producer of “The View,” thinks McCain will return to the show.

“We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there,” McLoughlin told The Daily Beast.

“I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back.”

An unidentified representative of “The View” expressed similar sentiments.

“The co-hosts and ‘The View’ have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” the representative told Page Six.

The Twitter response to The Daily Beast’s report was … let’s just say varied.

still torn between ignoring meghan mccain because in the grand scheme because she doesnt matter and mocking her because she’s the perfect example of a branch of conservatism — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 3, 2019

It’s wild that Meghan McCain is considering leaving The View, considering her job there really lets her play to her strengths: saying her dad’s name and being wrong all the time. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 3, 2019

Ah yes all this time it was Meghan McCain who was the REAL prisoner pic.twitter.com/Q1C1pUO3dR — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 3, 2019

When co-hosts on “The View” debate politics, McCain is often the only person to express a conservative viewpoint.

In addition to being John McCain’s daughter, meanwhile, Meghan is the wife of Ben Domenech, who co-founded The Federalist, a conservative website.

