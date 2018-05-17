Report: Inspector General to Announce Obama DOJ Broke Law in Clinton Email Probe

Inspector General Michael Horowitz notified members of Congress on Wednesday that he has completed his report into the Justice Department and FBI’s 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

While the finished report has not been made public, one report suggests Horowitz will announce the DOJ and FBI broke the law in their handling of the case.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry, former D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, said via Twitter on Thursday that Horowitz will refer his findings to U.S. Attorney John Huber for possible criminal prosecution.

BREAKING: IG Horowitz has found "reasonable grounds" for believing there has been a violation of federal criminal law in the FBI/DOJ's handling of the Clinton investigation/s and has referred his findings of potential criminal misconduct to Huber for possible criminal prosecution — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 17, 2018

Horowitz has notified subjects of the report that they can privately review the report by the end of this week.

Those invited to review the report were told they would have to sign nondisclosure agreements in order to read it. They are expected to have a few days to write a formal response to any criticism they receive in the report, which will then be incorporated in the final version.

“We will update you on the specific timing for the report’s release, and I will be prepared to provide a briefing and testify publicly about our findings and conclusions as soon as the report is released,” Horowitz wrote in a letter delivered Wednesday to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Horowitz said the Justice Department and FBI will be permitted to submit a formal response that will be attached to the final report.

The report is expected to be very critical of several top DOJ officials, including former FBI Director James Comey’s announcement in July 2016 that Mrs. Clinton had been “reckless” with the nation’s secrets but he was recommending against prosecuting her.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter said on her website Thursday that Horowitz’s draft is described by one source as “extremely long and thorough.”

“It’s not going to be good, it’s just a question of how bad it’s going to be,” a former Justice Department official told CNN of what’s expected to be in Horowitz’s report.

A tweet last week by CNN law enforcement analyst James Gagliano was more blunt, saying sources tell him to expect “a damning indictment” of Comey and the FBI’s upper echelon.

According to The Washington Post, “The report is expected to blast former FBI director James B. Comey for various steps he took in the investigation, particularly his announcing in July — without telling his Justice Department bosses what he was about to say — that the FBI was recommending that Clinton not be charged, and for revealing to Congress just weeks before the presidential election that the bureau had resumed its work.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the report is also expected to scrutinize whether former FBI Director Andrew McCabe should have recused himself from the Clinton investigation, since his wife’s campaign for the Virginia legislature was aided by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally.

The report is also likely to criticize the thousands of texts exchanged by two FBI employees — agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page — who were extremely critical of President Donald Trump and others, the WSJ reported.

Last month, a report released by Horowitz determined that McCabe inappropriately authorized the disclosure of sensitive information to the media, and then lied to investigators about those leaks. Horowitz has referred his report’s findings to the U.S. attorney’s office for possible charges.

