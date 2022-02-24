Report: Investigators Have a New Theory on How Bob Saget Died

A new report says investigators trying to piece together the contradictions of actor Bob Saget’s death have formed a new theory of how he died.

Saget, 65, was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. Police ruled out foul play. An autopsy report attributed his death to an accidental fall, most likely a fall backward. However, the report also revealed that Saget suffered fractures to the back, right and front of his skull.

“This is significant trauma,” said Dr. Gavin Britz, chair of neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, according to The New York Times. “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

In light of those comments and the resultant social media buzz, the case has been investigated beyond the initial autopsy, according to People.

“It’s definitely an unusual case,” People quoted who it credited as an unnamed Orange County Sheriff’s deputy. “There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

In a report that relies upon sources that are not named, People said that officials investigating Saget’s death first turned to hard surfaces, such as the marble end tables in the hotel room where he died. Nothing. They checked the counters in the bathroom. Again, there were no signs of blood or hair.

The new theory assumes that Saget lost consciousness in the bathroom. Authorities believe that he fell backward, striking the marble floor.

At some point after that fall, Saget somewhat regained consciousness. He then managed to get back to the hotel room bed.

Do you believe Bob Saget's death was an accident? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 27% (29 Votes) No: 73% (77 Votes)

After getting that far, he then passed out again, police believe.

Police believe Saget died at about 4 a.m.

People’s report stresses that Saget was in an upbeat mood when he checked into the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

“He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby,” a hotel employee told People.

“When people asked for selfies, he would run over and grab their phones to take the pictures with them, joking the whole time. He was a ball happy, positive energy,” the employee continued.

The report in People said that hotel surveillance video showed that when Saget entered his hotel room for the last time at 2:17 a.m., he showed no signs of distress.

Full House Cast Set for “Family Reunion” at ’90s Con After Bob Saget’s Death https://t.co/SkbXkqjlnK — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2022

Amid discussion of how Saget died, former “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure said it was important to also recall how he lived.

“We all want to keep Bob’s legacy alive,” she said. “I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times. That part feels comforting.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.