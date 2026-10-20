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President Donald Trump listens as First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks as he prepares to sign an executive order in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump listens as First Lady Melania Trump delivers remarks as he prepares to sign an executive order in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Report: Iran Scheming to 'Inflict Maximum Pain' on Trump Ahead of Midterms

 By Jack Davis  October 20, 2026 at 12:31pm
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Iran is trying to hike fuel prices to hurt President Donald Trump in the midterm elections, according to a new report.

“They’re obsessed,” an Arab diplomat told The Washington Post. “They think they can bring down a presidency.”

Iran believes that the window before the elections is the best time to “inflict maximum pain now by escalating attacks in the Strait of Hormuz,” The Washington Post reported, citing Iranian officials it did not name.

The report said Iran wants to “punish” Trump by inflicting the kind of political damage it inflicted on former President Jimmy Carter in the 1980 elections, when the Islamic nation refused to release U.S. hostages seized in 1979.

The report said that Iran has escalated its attacks on shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz, but with mixed results.

The Washington Post reported that despite Iran’s increased attacks “the United States has been successful in dramatically increasing oil flows out of the Persian Gulf.”

The report said American military assets “are conducting massive, daily operations, with layers of fighter jets, drones and Special Operations forces, guiding and protecting vessel traffic.”

The report noted that Iranian media covers the U.S. elections nonstop, arguing that if Democrats gain control of either chamber of Congress, Trump can be hamstrung by political attacks instead of plowing ahead with the war.

“He, who had promised to end wars, has brought his party a few steps closer to defeat in the midterm elections by launching a war against Iran,” said an editorial published in Fars, a media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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Trump will “have to live out the remaining two years of his presidency as a nightmare” if the Republicans lose seats in November, former foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki said in August.

Iran is also using the attacks to find leverage to use when post-election talks kick off, a Western diplomat told The Washington Post.

“Faced with a deepening economic crisis and growing international isolation, there is increasing concern within the ranks of Iranian leadership that the country could be left unable to perform core functions like paying its security forces within a matter of months,” the outlet quoted the diplomat as saying.

Iran is also trying to throw its weight around to deter future administrations from attacking the country, Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian researcher with the Center for International Policy, a progressive organization, said.

Iranian officials hope to scare politicians into thinking “attacking Iran comes with a high political price, including the possibility of losing elections,” Mortazavi said.

As noted by The New York Times, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is openly campaigning against Trump by claiming fuel prices will not fall if Republicans keep power.

Do you think Iran’s actions are influencing the upcoming midterm elections?

Trump knows Iran is doing all it can to weaken him.

“They’re desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there, and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon,” Trump said last month.

The flip side of Iranian success in convincing voters to side with Democrats is that Trump may no longer feel he has to soft-pedal the conflict.

“Once the elections are done, he may be free to do whatever he wants,” Vali Nasr, a professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, said.

“While Trump is unpredictable, there are certainly signs that he might hit Iran hard” after the midterm vote, Michael Makovsky, the president and chief executive of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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