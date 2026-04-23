Share
News
A woman walks past a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on a street in Tehran in a photo taken April 5.
A woman walks past a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on a street in Tehran in a photo taken April 5. (AFP / Getty Images)

Report: Iran's New Supreme Leader to Need Prosthetic Leg After Being Wounded in Strike That Killed His Father

 By Johnathan Jones  April 23, 2026 at 3:31pm
Share

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, will reportedly require a prosthetic leg after being wounded in the same airstrike that killed his father, according to The New York Times, citing multiple senior Iranian officials familiar with his health.

The paper reported Mojtaba Khamenei was severely wounded during the opening phase of Operation Epic Fury in February.

“Though Mr. Khamenei was gravely wounded, he is mentally sharp and engaged,” the report said, citing four senior Iranian officials.

One of his legs required three surgeries, and he is now reportedly awaiting a prosthetic.

The officials added that his face and lips were severely burned in the strike, and one of his hands was injured.

He also reportedly has difficulty speaking.

The Times also reported that Mojtaba Khamenei has not yet delivered a public address to his country and has avoided being seen.

He has been using handwritten messages and relying on couriers to get them out to the public.

That bombing run ultimately resulted in the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

The elder Khamenei had ruled Iran for more than three decades before he was killed alongside other top Iranian leaders.

He did not choose a successor, but his son was ultimately chosen to replace him.

As The Hill noted at the time, the first wave of U.S. and Israeli bombs killed an estimated 200 people, many of them who were top leaders.

Related:
Navy Sends Robots to Take Out Iranian Mines in Strait of Hormuz: Several Successful Detonations Already Reported

The operation remains halted after nearly two weeks of negotiations and President Donald Trump’s attempts to end the conflict and secure a lasting peace.

Trump has been clear for years that Iran must not be allowed by the rest of the world to obtain nuclear weapons.

The president shot down reports on Thursday that he is nervous about the conflict dragging on.

“For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am ‘anxious’ to end the War,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking!”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




RFK Jr. Blasts Canada's 'Abhorrent' Assisted Suicide Laws: US Can't Be 'Moral Society' by Embracing Them
Report: Iran's New Supreme Leader to Need Prosthetic Leg After Being Wounded in Strike That Killed His Father
With Racism Increasingly Hard to Find, the SPLC Filled a Need the Media and Dems Couldn't Live Without
Markwayne Mullin Nukes Chuck Schumer Over Degrading, Anti-ICE Comments: 'Lying Scumbag Politician'
'Come On!': Maury Povich Dismantles Joy Reid's Absurd Claim That Dems Don't 'Play Politics'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation