Share
News
As the civilian death toll from protests rises and a U.S. Navy carrier strike group approaches, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly has gone into hiding.
As the civilian death toll from protests rises and a U.S. Navy carrier strike group approaches, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly has gone into hiding. (Iranian Leader's Press Office - handout / Getty Images)

Report: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Now Living in Underground Bunker, Fears Trump Might Come for Him

 By Jack Davis  January 26, 2026 at 3:05pm
Share

As an American carrier strike group closes in on Iran, a new report said its leader is living in hiding.

U.S. Central Command said in a post on X that the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its support ships are “currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability.”

As the American armada approaches, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is now living in an underground shelter in Tehran, according to the website Iran International,

Khamenei moved after Iranian officials “assessed an increased risk of a potential US attack,” the site reported, citing sources it did not name.

The U.S. force is moving in amid new details that are emerging about the Iranian government’s crackdown on protesters earlier this month.

Iran International said the government used chemical weapons on protesters the caused breathing difficulties.

“What was fired was not tear gas,” one protester said.

“People collapsed,” another said.

Iranian officials have unofficially said up to 30,000 people may have been killed in the crackdown, according to Time.

The government has officially admitted to killing 3,117 people, while a human rights group put the death toll at 5,459 deaths, with 17,031 deaths under investigation.

Related:
Iran Suddenly Wants to Strike a Deal After 'Big Armada' Arrives: Trump

Before the crackdown, President Donald Trump had warned Iran not to commit a mass slaughter of protesters.

As noted by CBS News, the arrival of the strike group triggered a boast from  the leader of the Revolutionary Guard Corps that his soldiers had their “finger on the trigger.”

The Lincoln strike group is comprised of the carrier and the guided missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr., USS Spruance, and USS Michael Murphy. The Lincoln carries squadrons of F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, F-35C fighter jets, and MH-60R/S helicopters.

According to The New York Times, the carrier augments military assets in the region that include about a dozen F-15E jets sent to bolster America’s offensive capabilities.

Iran was already firing volleys of threats.

“Our response will be more decisive and more painful than before if we become the target of a U.S.–Zionist attack,” Reza Talaei-Nik, the defense ministry spokesman, said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Rubio Defends Maduro Raid in Fiery Exchange with Rand Paul: 'We Did Not Remove an Elected Official'
Amazon Enacts Mass Layoffs as AI Rocks Tech Industry
Tyler Robinson Moves to Block Video of Charlie Kirk's Murder from Being Used as Evidence
Disastrous Court Docs Show Zuckerberg Knowingly Drove Forward AI That 'Sexualizes Minors' and 'Creates [Under 18] Romantic AIs for Adults' According to Safety Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Freezes All H-1B Visas After Uncovering 'Egregious Schemes'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation