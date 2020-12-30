The Washington Free Beacon has awarded its 2020 ‘Man of the Year’ honor to an “Israeli tech genius” who may have been responsible for creating a machine gun possibly used in the death of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated at the end of November, in an attack many assume was carried out by Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency.

Rear-admiral Ali Fadavi of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that a machine gun controlled via satellite “zoomed in” on Fakhrizadeh and fired 13 rounds, The Times of Israel reported Dec. 6.

The Free Beacon compared the reported weapon to something out of the “Call of Duty playbook,” a reference to the popular video game.

“Israel, which has a knack for assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists, has not publicly commented on the killing. However, it appears the Jewish state created the deadly device — an electronic machine gun turret reportedly controlled by satellite technology. Reports in the Israeli media claim the turret used ‘artificial intelligence’ to carry out the attack on Fakhrizadeh,” the Free Beacon reported.

TRENDING: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

Initial reports about the attack ranged from a strategically placed car bomb to three or four gunmen taking on Fakhrizadeh’s guard detail, according to the BBC.

Judging by the bullet holes on the side, the other car could be shoot from a moving vehicle or motorbike. pic.twitter.com/cYMblFrE5f — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) November 27, 2020

Israel has not publicly commented on the killing, as the Free Beacon noted. However, the American ally’s military capabilities are undoubtedly among the most powerful in the world, and their accomplishments have been an aid to the Western world.

So naturally, progressive leaders in the United States and around the world, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, view actions by the Israeli government as consequential and dangerous for Middle Eastern affairs.

Do you support Israel? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sanders condemned the Fakhrizadeh assassination.

“The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was reckless, provocative, and illegal. As a new administration takes power, it was clearly intended to undermine U.S.-Iran diplomacy. We must not allow that to happen.” Sanders wrote in a Twitter post. “Diplomacy, not murder, is the best path forward.”

The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was reckless, provocative, and illegal. As a new administration takes power, it was clearly intended to undermine U.S.-Iran diplomacy. We must not allow that to happen. Diplomacy, not murder, is the best path forward. https://t.co/BzOhNmwSGv — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 28, 2020

Sanders’ preference for diplomacy in an effort not to provoke Middle Eastern countries is understandable, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has been in a virtual state of war with the United States and the West since its founding in 1979.

RELATED: Biden Vows To Make It Illegal To Go Without a Mask, But Wants To Decriminalize Knowingly Giving Someone HIV

As the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, it has made itself a legitimate target of attacks, such as the January killing of top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the U.S. military.

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2020

In April of last year, President Donald Trump formally declared the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, where Soleimani commanded the elite Quds Force, to be a designated “Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

Considering Fakhrizadeh was a key part of helping the terrorist state achieve the ultimate terrorist weapon, a nuclear bomb, he could arguably be designated as deadly a terrorist as Soleimani — if not more so.

Ultimately, Fakhrizadeh’s assassination likely delayed developments in Iran’s nuclear program, and bought the rest of the world time to keep the mullahs from nuclear breakout.

Israel, like any country, is not perfect, but it has unquestionably been a huge asset to the military goals of the West.

Hopefully, cooperation between Israel and the United States will continue to work together, no matter who is in the White House after Jan. 20.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.