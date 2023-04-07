Report: Ivanka Trump Made a Secret Move the Weekend Before Her Father's Arrest

Ivanka Trump made a low-profile visit to her father, former President Donald Trump, last weekend before he traveled to New York to face controversial charges brought by a grand jury.

“The former first daughter saw him on Sunday at his Palm Beach, Fla., fiefdom ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday in New York,” the gossip column Page Six reported.

There were no photos to document the visit, the outlet reported, but the trip was seen as “a seeming display of support for him privately — after she’d previously distanced herself from his latest White House campaign.”

Other media outlets made note of Ivanka’s low profile in Trump’s current legal entanglement.

New York magazine named her as one of the Trump family members who were “conspicuously absent” from Tuesday’s courtroom appearance.

That story, which carried the headline “Ivanka Trump Supports Dad, Just Won’t Be Seen With Him,” questioned the veracity of the Page Six report about her Sunday visit to Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Post reported that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, missed Trump’s speech after his return from the New York proceedings, explaining that the two are “supporting him as family members in private.”

Just two days earlier, Ivanka had released a brief statement regarding her father’s indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“I love my father, and I love my country,” she wrote. “Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

The liberal media made much of the fact that the former presidential adviser had so little to say about the matter.

Insider called her “meager 27-word response” the “blandest statement possible.”

The Daily Beast termed it an “Extremely Low Energy Statement in Support of Dad” and added the subtitle, “The former first daughter has broken her silence — barely.”

Page Six previously reported that a source said Ivanka and Kushner “want nothing to do with this.”

“Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency,” the unnamed source was quoted as saying. “They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them.”

The outlet quoted another source as saying the couple is “happy building their life in Miami.”

After her father announced his 2024 White House run, Ivanka announced that she wouldn’t be involved in his campaign.

“This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said in a statement.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

