Report: Jail Reform Group Led by BLM Co-Founder Spent $26K at Luxury Resort in Malibu

If this is what Black Lives Matter means when it calls its members “trained Marxists,” the status quo will be safe and sound.

The Daily Caller News Foundation once again exposed BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors for seemingly exploiting her donors in 2019, reporting that a jail reform organization she founded spent over $26,000 on “meetings” at a luxury Malibu resort.

The organization, Reform L.A. Jails, reportedly spent $10,179 at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club — codified under “meetings and appearances” in financial documents — in Malibu, California. An additional $15,593 was allegedly spent on “meetings and appearances” at the Calamigos-owned Malibu Conference Center, according to campaign finance records obtained by the DCNF.

BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ jail reform group spent nearly $26,000 for “meetings” at a luxury Malibu beach resort in 2019. The payments were made on behalf of Reform LA Jails by a consulting firm owned by the co-author of Cullors’ 2018 biography. https://t.co/xgSYorEZbo — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) April 27, 2021

The organization reportedly hosted several events in late 2019, including a “day party + summit” in Pasadena, California, meaning Cullors’ nonprofit somehow spun a party with live music into a “political, legislative or governmental” event, legal under California regulations for political organizations.

Another party was reportedly funded in November 2019, this time hosted at actress Jane Fonda’s house, in celebration of her early endorsement of Cullors’ organization.

From our founder and chair, @OsopePatrisse…

We’ve spent 1.5 years working on @ReformLAJails. @Janefonda was an early endorser of the campaign. Tonight we had a brilliant house party at her house. pic.twitter.com/NoaaJQYmKB — Reform LA Jails (@ReformLAJails) November 17, 2019

Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming the theme with organizations like BLM — donors who believe their money is going to the fight against supposed systemic racism are seemingly being taken advantage of, as their money is effectively thrown into a paper shredder every month.

Cullors spending money as if it grows on trees isn’t out of the ordinary, though. Considering her recent purchases, it’s unsurprising organizations founded by her are reportedly prone to spending donor money on frivolous activities.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the BLM co-founder bought a $1.4 million home in Topanga Canyon, California, less than a half-hour drive from Malibu. Ironically, she chose to live in a neighborhood with an 88 percent white population.

Sports reporter Jason Whitlock hilariously called out Cullors’ own hypocrisy, tweeting she’s “with her people!”

Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She’s with her people! https://t.co/HIGZsV7Cj4 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 9, 2021

Obviously, not all were concerned with the purchase. Some, like Independent reporter Christabel Nsiah-Buadi, actually believe that anyone who disagrees with Cullors’ spending is inherently racist.

In one piece, she wrote, “The reaction to Cullors’ ability to buy a nice house speaks volumes about what we think Black people should fight for, and what Black people should have access to.”

The way in which the left turns any speculation of potential wrongdoings into some sort of hateful, racial prejudice is almost inspiring.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and BLM as an organization seems to have picked up Cullors’ spending habits quite fast. Tyree Conyers-Page, who created the “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta” Facebook page, was indicted by a grand jury last month for allegedly defrauding donors to the page, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Knowing Cullors is reportedly actively scamming her only support is infuriating, and it’s surprising that many of her Marxist brothers and sisters haven’t reprimanded her for her actions. Some have demanded to probe her, but without much success.

By and large, people don’t see an issue with her organizations’ methods of spending the money donors give to them to fight racial injustice.

To put it frankly, the doubts are growing smaller and smaller that BLM and Reform L.A. Jails donors are being scammed. By Cullors, and by the organizations themselves, money is seemingly being stolen and used for innumerable personal expenses.

Thankfully, the Daily Caller and other media outlets refuse to bend to the will of the mob and will hopefully continue to expose the lies BLM tells its followers in hopes of an extra dollar.

