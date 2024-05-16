Report: Jewish Organization is Offering Record Financial Support to Help Trump Defeat Biden
Joe Biden’s wishy-washy response to the violent pro-Palestinian, anti-Semitic protests erupting on college campuses might end up benefiting his opponent in a more tangible way than most predicted.
More and more Jewish people in America have grown impatient with Biden and the Democratic Party’s attempts to palliate entitled college students and far-left activists who have quite literally advocated for the destruction of Israel.
However, Pew Research noted, even while disapproving of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, most Jews (aside from Orthodox Jews, who tend to support Trump), still identify as Democrats or at least liberals.
But, according to a report in Fox News, Donald Trump and his campaign might be getting a shot in the arm from this somewhat unlikely demographic.
A prominent grass-roots organization, the Republican Jewish Coalition, has announced one of its most massive fundraising endeavors in its history, and all in favor of helping Trump win in 2024.
Fox reported that the group’s goal is to raise a minimum of $5 million, with the RJC’s political director, Sam Markstein, telling Fox that it will be “the RJC’s largest effort ever to mobilize support in the Jewish community for President Trump.”
It’s quite a lofty goal, and that is “in addition to our $15 million independent expenditure” that Markstein said the group had already planned to spend on this election.
Likewise, in the announcement of its endorsement of Trump back in March, the RJC called him “the most pro-Israel president in U.S. history” and mentioned how, in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, “support for the Jewish community and the State of Israel is more important than ever. Donald J. Trump is the trusted friend we need in these perilous times.”
This fundraising effort was significant, not merely for its sheer monetary value, but for what it could portend regarding the upcoming election.
With the Democratic party increasingly lending its support to Hamas, a terrorist organization hell-bent on exterminating Jews in general and Israel in particular, many American Jews have grown increasingly uncomfortable with the American left.
Biden and the Democrat Party’s inability to call out the violence of Hamas or the anti-Semitism of the college protests has hit a sour note among American Jews.
Considering the RJC is specifically for Jewish Republicans, which is not a majority group among mainline Jews, will the group’s endorsement and fundraising efforts make a huge difference in voter turnout?
It’s hard to say.
Old habits die hard, but Biden and his weakness on Israel, not to mention his incompetence regarding the economy, could be what finally kills the Democrat habit among American Jews.
There is a real possibility that the RJC’s fundraising endeavor could help Trump grow his coalition more.
Who knows? It could even close the gap with Jewish voters, or win them outright.
Whatever the case, ever since Trump came on the scene during the 2016 election, nothing has ever been as predictable regarding voting patterns.
American Jews could be the next group he wins over.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.