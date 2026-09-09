The current season of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will reportedly be the last at ABC for the far-left late-night host.

Page Six reported that Kimmel’s contract will not be extended beyond the current season.

The season began Tuesday and is expected to wrap in May of next year.

If the reporting is accurate, Kimmel’s run at ABC will end after 24 years — the last half of which has been dedicated in large part to attacking President Donald Trump.

A source reportedly familiar with the show and the network told Page Six of Kimmel, “His contract is not getting extended.”

ABC Entertainment disputed the report, telling Page Six the information was inaccurate. “Any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative,” the network spokesperson said.

Kimmel has hosted the show since 2003, making him one of network television’s longest-running late-night hosts.

As Page Six noted, the far-left host has made a habit of signing year-to-year contracts, which it noted is an unusual arrangement in the late-night format.

The host has not commented on the report.

Kimmel was suspended last September after he lied about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a September 2025 monologue, the host tried to portray Kirk’s killer as a conservative Republican, despite having no evidence to support his claim.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize [suspect Tyler Robinson], who murdered Charlie Kirk, as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

🚨Jimmy Kimmel’s Show To END After 24 Years Kimmel attacked Charlie Kirk days after his murder, joked about President Trump being assassinated multiple times, fantasized about Trump being thrown in jail and being killed by inmates all on public taxpayer-funded airwaves. None of… pic.twitter.com/szrPV8nDVM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2026

He also insulted Trump’s mourning of Kirk.

Kimmel and other far-left hosts have made a habit of downplaying or omitting left-wing political violence on their shows.

Simultaneously, as they have slid further to the left, their ratings have dropped.

A decade ago, there were late-night programs on ABC, NBC, CBS, TBS, and other networks.

Samantha Bee, Conan O’Brien, and James Corden were all taken off the air in recent years.

Former CBS host of “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert, was ultimately let go by the network earlier this year.

Not only did the network get rid of the host, CBS decided to end the show altogether after decades on the air.

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