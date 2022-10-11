President Joe Biden can be heard desperately pleading his son, Hunter Biden, to seek help for his drug addiction in a new voicemail recovered from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell.”

The U.K. Daily Mail published audio of the Oct. 15, 2018, message on Monday, in which Joe Biden pleads for his son to seek drug treatment.

Joe Biden sounded every bit of an exasperated, yet loving father in the voicemail, urging his son to seek help in the midst of his addictions and destructive lifestyle.

“It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal,” Joe Biden told his son.

“You gotta get some help. I don’t know what to do, I know you don’t either.”

“I’m here, no matter what you need. No matter what you need. I love you.”

In a twist, the voicemail potentially implicates Hunter Biden in the illegal acquisition of a firearm.

Joe left the message for Hunter just three days after Biden purchased a .38 caliber handgun at a Delaware gun store, according to Politico.

Hunter would later admonish Hallie Biden for carelessly disposing of the firearm in question in a series of texts recovered by the Daily Mail.

Unlawful users of controlled substances are barred from gun purchases under federal law.

Hunter indicated that he was not a drug user on ATF Form 4473 — just three days before his father called him in reference to his drug problem.

Hunter Biden describes his serious crack cocaine addiction at the time in his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things” — seemingly admitting to a federal felony in doing so.

The younger Biden describes fleeing from Biden family interventions in the memoir, only to shack up in motels for seemingly endless crack binges.

Federal law enforcement reportedly believes that evidence on the laptop is sufficient to convict Hunter Biden on a firearm violation, as well as tax fraud, the Daily Mail reported.

The decision on charging the president’s son lies with federal prosecutors.

The younger Biden can be heard pleading for his widowed sister-in-law turned lover Hallie Biden to give him access to her credit card in a recorded call just months earlier.

