Share
Lifestyle
News

Report: Johnny Depp to Make Massive Post-Trial Return to Film, Signs on for Sequel to American Classic

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2022 at 12:54pm
Share

Actor Johnny Depp, whose defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard is now in the hands of a jury, could be making a comeback soon, if social media rumors prove true.

The seeds of the rumors were found in online searches that linked Depp’s name with the upcoming film “Beetlejuice 2,” according to KXLY-TV.

The original 1998 film directed by Tim Burton concerned a dead married couple who return as ghosts to haunt a family they do not like with the hope of forcing the family to leave their former home. The sequel is supposed to air in 2025.

No official word has been issued linking Depp with the movie.

Trending:
Anonymous Donor Steps Forward to Ensure Uvalde Families Won't 'Have to Worry About a Single Cost'

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also on the list of names linked to the proposed sequel.

Ryder, who starred alongside Depp in “Edward Scissorhands,” has said she wants the film to be shot.

“I’m in! I’m definitely excited, and I’m really hopeful that it’ll happen,” she said.

Was Johnny Depp wrongly accused by Amber Heard?

“The only way we would do it is if everything was perfect and we had all the people — obviously Michael and obviously Tim,” she said. Depp has made eight movies with Burton.

For now, Depp’s future hinges on the results of a trial that has been filled with accusations of misconduct from Depp and Heard, as well as efforts by each to refute the damaging allegations, according to NPR.

Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp,” Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said last week in closing arguments.

Heard’s lawyers say Depp is the vindictive one.

“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” said J. Benjamin Rottenborn, Heard’s lawyer. “If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you.”

Related:
How 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Overcame Criminal Past to Living on Fire for Christ

Depp’s lawyers said the case is about Depp’s future, not his past.

“This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money,” Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew said. “It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years.”

Entertainment agent Darryl Marshak said Depp’s “unbelievable talent” will help him make a comeback, according to CNN.

“Hollywood is also forgiving, and as it moves forward and this thing stops airing and Johnny is able to move fluidly back into the business, I think he’ll reemerge again,” he said.

“Hollywood is a fickle place.”

Juda Engelmayer, who has represented celebrities, said that Depp’s performance at the trial has helped his image.

“His testimony, whether true or an act, has caused a resurgence of fans who missed him,” he said. “For his reputation and career, studios see he still has a fan base.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




COVID Regulations Hit Insane New Levels: Some Bodies Must Be Tested Before Funeral Services Are Allowed
Texas Rep. Savages Uvalde Police, Demands Accountability for Their 'Embarrassing' Response
Report: Nancy Pelosi's Husband Placed Under Arrest, Serious Counts Levied Against Him
Justice Department Will Investigate Uvalde Police Department
Report: Johnny Depp to Make Massive Post-Trial Return to Film, Signs on for Sequel to American Classic
See more...

Conversation