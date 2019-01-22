Report: Journalist Fired for ‘Inflammatory’ Reaction to Covington Kids

INE Entertainment reportedly has fired an employee for wishing death upon the Covington Catholic High School students who were the subjects of a viral story over the weekend.

The Wrap reported Monday that Erik Abriss, who also writes for the pop website Vulture, was let go from his job as a post-production supervisor at INE after making “inflammatory” remarks on his personal Twitter account.

“We were surprised and upset to see the inflammatory and offensive rhetoric used on Erik Abriss’ Twitter account this weekend,” INE said in a statement to The Wrap. “He worked with the company in our post-production department and never as a writer.

“While we appreciated his work, it is clear that he is no longer aligned with our company’s core values of respect and tolerance. Therefore, as of January 21, 2019, we have severed ties with Abriss.”

On Saturday, as details were still emerging in the story, Abriss wrote on Twitter, “I don’t know what it says about me but I’ve truly lost the ability to articulate the hysterical rage, nausea, and heartache this makes me feel.

“I just want these people to die. Simple as that. Every single one of them. And their parents.”

He continued, “‘Racism is in its Boomer death throes. It will die out with this younger generation!’ Look at the s—-eating grins on all those young white slugs’ faces.

“Just perverse pleasure at wielding a false dominion they’ve been taught their whole life was their divine right. F—ing die.”

The explosive comments came after media outlets pushed a viral video that appeared to show a group of students from Covington Catholic in Kentucky surrounding a Native American who was there for the Indigenous Peoples March.

Many news outlets reported that the boys, who were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, were making fun and taunting the elder, Nathan Phillips.

However, after additional footage was released on Sunday, it was apparent that Phillips actually approached the boys while hitting a tribal drum.

Another video showed that the student who received most of the ire on social media, Nick Sandmann, tried to defuse the situation as it continued to escalate.

One of Sandmann’s peers was seen getting heated over the incident, but Sandmann quickly turned to his friend and motioned for him to cut it out.

Abriss wasn’t the only one who had heated comments after the initial video surfaced.

Hollywood producer Jack Morrisey suggested that the “#MAGAkids” should be cut into pieces.

“#MAGAkids go screaming, hats first, into the woodchipper,” he wrote on Twitter.

Then we get A LIBERAL calling for the KIDS to be SHOVED in a WOODCHIPPER!liberal —> @Jack_Morrissey <– pic.twitter.com/NbPs8nm2MX — Lord God King Boo-fuu (@lordgodbufuu) January 21, 2019

Comedian Kathy Griffin urged that the students be identified and exposed to public ridicule. “Name these kids,” she tweeted. “I want NAMES. Shame them.”

Additionally, the National Review ran an article regarding the incident but later removed the story after more details emerged.

