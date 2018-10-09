SECTIONS
Entertainment US News
Print

Report: Kanye Gets Special White House Invitation

By Chris Agee
at 12:35pm
Print

President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, senior adviser Jared Kushner, will reportedly be meeting with rapper Kanye West at the White House later this week.

The New York Times initially cited two sources with knowledge of the invitation on Tuesday.

West’s meeting with Kushner is set to take place Thursday prior to a planned lunch with Trump.

The Times’ sources indicate he wants to discuss issues including jobs in his hometown of Chicago and employment opportunities for those with a criminal history.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the meeting, according to a pool report quoted in The Hill.

TRENDING: Trump Attacks Pop Star Taylor Swift After Singer Turns Political

“Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner,” she said.

Sanders also provided a broad overview of the meeting’s scope.

“Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago,” she said.

Kushner, who has made criminal justice reform a priority in his advisory role, met with Trump and Kim Kardashian, West’s wife, in May to discuss the case of a woman serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug conviction.

Will Kanye West's support be an asset for President Trump?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump commuted Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence a short time after that meeting.

West, who has turned off many of his own fans with his frequent endorsement of the president, most recently made waves with an unplanned rant at the end of a “Saturday Night Live” taping earlier this month.

The entertainer has since shut down social media accounts amid continued backlash for his defense of Trump and claims that he was “bullied” by cast members and staff when he wore his Trump campaign hat.

During the following week’s episode, cast member Pete Davidson rebutted West’s account, saying that West wore his “Make America Great Again” cap all week with no issues.

“I wish I bullied you,” Davidson said, addressing the previous week’s musical guest. “I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people — like your wife, or every black person ever.”

RELATED: Nikki Haley Identifies the ‘Hidden Genius’ of the Trump Administration in Her Resignation Announcement

Trump praised the rapper’s performance during a political rally days later.

“After years of Democrats failing and abandoning African-Americans, Republicans are delivering for African-Americans like never before,” he said. “We’re doing the job. And you saw that the other night with Kanye West. How good was Kanye West?”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Monica Romano

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to CNN reported Jim Acosta during a briefing on Oct. 3, 2018The White House / YouTube screen shot

Sarah Sanders Rips Acosta: I Don’t Have Any Problems Stating Facts, Unlike You

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Dana Nottingham

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald J. TrumpJason DeCrow / AP Photos; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Flickr

US Terminates 1955 Treaty with Iran After UN Orders Trump To Lift Sanctions

Randy DeSoto

CBS News' John Dickerson, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right.CBS News / Twitter screen shot

CBS News Anchor Gets Testy With McConnell, Cites False Stat About Supreme Court Appointments

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.