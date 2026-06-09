Report: Karmelo Anthony Had an Audible Response as Guilty Verdict Was Read

Convicted killer Karmelo Anthony reportedly broke down in tears Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing of teenager Austin Metcalf.

CBS News Texas reporter J.D. Miles described the scene from inside the courtroom shortly after the verdict was announced in McKinney, Texas.

“Karmelo Anthony breaks down in tears you can hear inside courtroom. His bond has been extinguished he is in the custody of Collin County Sheriff,” Miles wrote on X.

Karmelo Anthony breaks down in tears you can hear inside courtroom. His bond has been extinguished he is in the custody of Collin County Sheriff — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) June 9, 2026

According to KDFW-TV, jurors reached a verdict Tuesday in Anthony’s murder trial stemming from the April 2, 2025, slaying of Metcalf, who was only 17.

Metcalf was fatally stabbed during a short interaction with Anthony — who was armed with a knife — at a track meet in Frisco.

Anthony, now 19, was convicted of murder Tuesday after jurors deliberated for about three hours.

Jurors also had the option of convicting Anthony of the lesser charge of manslaughter, but instead found him guilty of murder.

The conviction means Anthony now faces a possible sentence of up to 99 years or life in prison.

KDFW reported that Metcalf’s mother, father, and brother were in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

Following the guilty verdict, the trial immediately moved into the sentencing phase.

KDFW reported that attorneys waived opening statements before testimony began.

The first witness called was Anthony’s mother, Kayla Hays.

Hays testified that her son regretted killing Metcalf and asked jurors to show him mercy.

Anthony’s family raised approximately $625,000 through a GiveSendGo campaign while the criminal case was pending — and admitted much of it was not for legal defense.

Tuesday’s verdict brings about an end to what almost instantly became a racialized case, as Anthony was defended online and by his family and others.

In some large pockets of social media, people demanded that jurors find Anthony innocent because he is black and Metcalf was white.

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