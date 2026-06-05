Report: Karmelo Anthony Has Visible Reaction as Intense Body Cam Footage Is Played in Court

The horrific death of high school athlete Austin Metcalf on April 2, 2025, sent shockwaves through the Frisco, Texas, community when it happened.

So it should come as little surprise that the ongoing trial has been emotionally charged.

It’s been so charged that even the alleged murderer, Karmelo Anthony, appears to have had a visible response to footage of that tragic night.

According to the New York Post, Anthony “squirmed” and was “fidgeting” while some of the more disturbing footage from the incident was being shown.

At other points of the trial, Anthony rubbed his eyes and “quivered.” Things even got heated at one point, with the judge dismissing various people to try and keep order in the charged case.

“Holy God, holy God,” Hunter Metcalf, Austin’s twin brother, cried in prayer, as the bodycam footage showed. He was in the same tent where the incident occurred.

The grieving brother could also be heard saying: “He’s my best friend! He’s my brother! Hurry up!”

The bodycam footage came from the track and field meet, where Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, allegedly stabbed and killed Austin, a student at Frisco Memorial High School.

Anthony was apparently in the Frisco Memorial track and field team tent, and when Metcalf asked him to leave, some sort of confrontation occurred. It ultimately led to Anthony fatally stabbing Metcalf.

In June 2025, a grand jury indicted Anthony for murder.

“With the first degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system,” Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, said at the time. “I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial.”

“But it will never bring my son back.”

Interestingly, Anthony’s supporters had largely tried to make the case a racial issue, and framed Anthony’s actions as those of self-defense.

From Minister Dominique Alexander: Today, we were informed by the Collin County District Attorney that Karmelo Anthony has been indicted. As many of you know, this is the first step in a criminal proceeding, and now the legal process will move forward toward trial. Over the… — Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex) June 24, 2025

“This case is yet another example of what it means to be Black in America, where even our self-defense is questioned, scrutinized, and politicized,” one prominent Anthony supporter posted.

However, according to NBC News, witnesses to the heinous act apparently told a different story.

The outlet reported that multiple witnesses actually characterized Anthony as the aggressor in the fatal incident.

Witnesses recounted that while Metcalf did push Anthony at one point, they said the latter was still the primary instigator.

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