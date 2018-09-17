Report: Kavanaugh’s Mom Presided over Foreclosure Case Involving Accuser’s Parents

CORRECTION: The Mediate article on which much of this article was based was updated Monday afternoon as follows: “CNN’s John King briefly covered the news on Inside Politics today, reporting that the case ‘was dismissed before the judge had to rule on it’ and that the property ‘is still in the family’s name.'”

In our original article, we reported that Judge Martha G. Kavanaugh had “issued an order” against the defendants, Ralph and Paula Blasey. That was wrong; no order was ever issued in the case other than the dismissal order requested by the plaintiffs. We have corrected our article and apologize for the error.

According to court documents, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s mother presided over a foreclosure case involving the parents of the woman who has accused him of sexual assault.

Judge Martha Kavanaugh, who sat on the Montgomery County Circuit Court bench, oversaw the case against Ralph and Paula Blasey in 1996, the parents of sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Mediaite reported.

However, the case was dismissed roughly six months after it had originally been filed.

Conservative activist Richard Armande Mills tweeted screenshots from the state of Maryland case search site giving details from the case.

#TheMoreYouKnow: Go to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Criteria page: https://t.co/eI93fQNvqO In the “Case Number” search column, type 156006V and click “Get Case.” Then learn that the parents of Kavanaugh’s accuser were defendants in a court case his mother presided over. pic.twitter.com/8gd0jdSndv — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) September 17, 2018

TRENDING: Top Democrats Attended Private Dinner with Iran’s President and Louis Farrakhan

Fox News personality and conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin tweeted, “Looks like the Kavanaugh accsuer has some explaining to do, as do the Democrats who sat on the accuser’s letter for months.”

Looks like the Kavanaugh accuser has some explaining to do, as do the Democrats who sat on the accuser’s letter for months https://t.co/rHpnE4jYUy — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 17, 2018

Fellow Fox colleague and conservative radio talk show host Laura Ingraham also weighed in, tweeting, “Accuser Christine Ford’s PARENTS Were Defendants in a 1996 Foreclosure Case, Presided Over by Kavanaugh’s Mother.”

Accuser Christine Ford's PARENTS Were Defendants in a 1996 Foreclosure Case, Presided Over by Kavanaugh’s Mother https://t.co/P2DcJ8nvmK — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 17, 2018

Do these allegations make it unlikely that Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Ford came forward on Sunday, putting her name publicly to the previous anonymous accusation she made against Kavanaugh.

The Palo Alto University professor told The Washington Post that she attended a party with Kavanaugh in the summer of 1982 in Montgomery County, Maryland, which is just outside Washington, D.C.

Ford was 15 at the time and going into her sophomore year and Kavanaugh, 17, was entering his senior year.

She recounted to The Post that all of the kids were drinking beer, but Kavanaugh and his fellow Georgetown Preparatory School friend Mark Judge were drunk.

Ford says that Kavanaugh and Judge trapped her in a room and that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her over her clothes, trying to remove them.

RELATED: This Is the Entire Letter That Christine Blasey Ford Sent to Sen. Feinstein

When began to scream, Ford said he put his hand over her mouth, making her fearful he might inadvertently kill her. Judge soon thereafter jumped on top of both of them sending them tumbling off the bed onto the floor.

Ford says she was then able to get away.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation when it first surfaced last week, and in a more detailed statement on Monday, CBS News reported.

“This is a completely false allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement Monday morning. “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

He added, “I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Ford’s attorney Debra Katz told CNN on Monday that her client is also willing to testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a statement on Monday, saying, “Anyone who comes forward as Dr. Ford has deserves to be heard, so I will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman @ChuckGrassley issued the following statement regarding the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUS https://t.co/QnS36Fd76Z pic.twitter.com/SXm5aBwiBk — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 17, 2018

He added, “Unfortunately, committee Republicans have only known about this person’s identity from news reports for less than 24 hours and known about her allegations for less than a week. Sen. (Dianne) Feinstein, on the other hand, has had this information for many weeks and deprived her colleagues of the information necessary to do our jobs.

“The Minority withheld even the anonymous allegations for six weeks, only to later decide that they were serious enough to investigate on the eve of the committee vote, after the vetting process had been completed.”

Grassley said the committee is working “diligently to get the the bottom of these claims.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.