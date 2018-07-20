Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

“The Five” co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly leaving Fox News to join the pro-Trump America First super PAC to help campaign for the president ahead of the midterm elections.

FNC confirmed the departure in a terse statement, “Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

Vanity Fair and NBC/MSNBC correspondent Gabriel Sherman was the first to report the story.

Per 3 sources briefed on matter, Don Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is leaving Fox News. More details TK — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) July 20, 2018

Guilfoyle, 49, is dating President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr.; the two went public with their relationship in May.

Great day in Paris with @donaldjtrumpjr at the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower on the way to our friend’s 50th birthday party. It’s going to be a blast!!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #paris #france #birthday pic.twitter.com/qjRTtfgXYg — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 11, 2018

A spokesman for Trump Jr. tweeted Friday that Guilfoyle will join the president’s namesake on the campaign trail.

“Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd,” tweeted spokesman Andrew Surabian.

Having @kimguilfoyle on the trail campaigning with @DonaldJTrumpJr for Republicans this fall is a win for the entire GOP. Kim is one of the most influential voices in the #MAGA movement and knows how to light up a crowd. https://t.co/WIbS6PKK3P — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 20, 2018

Trump Jr. has been very active traveling around the country in support of Republican candidates ahead of the midterms.

Guilfoyle has gone with him to several recent rallies, Politco reported.

The former California prosecutor joined Fox News as a legal analyst in 2006 and appears regularly on “Hannity” and other FNC and Fox Business Network programs.

Guilfoyle is an original member of “The Five,” program which launched in 2011.

Last June, she had just signed what Fox described as a long-term deal with the network.

“Throughout the past decade, Kimberly has served as a popular commentator here at Fox News,” Fox News Channel’s president of programming Suzanne Scott said at the time. “She’s a huge asset to ‘The Five’ and undoubtedly contributed to making the program a notable success.”

The program dominates the 5 p.m. Eastern cable news ratings, with over 2 million viewers tuning in, twice as many as rivals CNN and MSNBC.

TV RATINGS: Tuesday, Fox News had an overall prime time ratings win in total viewers over MSNBC https://t.co/sgJZ6HGHwE pic.twitter.com/P5W0gP4TOL — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 18, 2018

Co-hosts Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino are the only remaining original cast members on “The Five.”

Guilfoyle’s name was mentioned as a potential White House press secretary before Sean Spicer ultimately took the job at the beginning of the Trump administration in 2017.

Once married to California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, the Fox News celebrity spoke very highly about Trump Jr’s political giftings in a recent interview with Breitbart Radio, saying he has “a compelling political voice. He is incredibly bright.”

