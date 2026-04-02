Report: The Last Straw That Led to Trump Firing Pam Bondi Had to Do with Eric Swalwell

New media reports claim that former Attorney General Pam Bondi may have sealed her fate by giving inside information to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

A report in Semafor said President Donald Trump “believes she may have alerted California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell to an effort by the administration to release files from an investigation into his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.”

In December of 2020, revelations emerged that a Chinese spy known as Christine Fang, or “Fang Fang,” had targeted numerous politicians by networking both professionally and romantically. Swalwell was among those in her net.

Swalwell had been informed of Fang’s background by the FBI in a 2015 briefing, and although he has never admitted that the relationship involved sex, that assumption has been drawn by many in Washington.

A report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail also indicated that the FBI was amassing documents related to Swalwell’s relationship with the Chinese spy, and Bondi was suspected of giving the Democrats a heads-up.

“She’s intervening in those matters. The White House wasn’t pleased she was intervening due to her personal friendship with Swalwell,” the Mail quoted a source as saying.

The Mail said it was “believed that Bondi and Swalwell have a friendly relationship.”

The Mail report said that when Trump told Bondi she would be fired, she was “unhappy” and “tried to change his mind.”

Swalwell denied he was given information by Bondi, according to The Hill.

“We had no heads-up by anyone in the administration. None,” he said in a statement.

Bondi has been in the hot seat for months, beginning with a July memo on the Epstein files that said there was no client list and there would be no disclosures, a reversal of earlier claims that she had documents related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on her desk. That triggered a tidal wave of outrage that will live on longer than did Bondi’s tenure.

Bondi faces a House Oversight Committee subpoena to testify about the Epstein files held by the Justice Department. She is scheduled to appear before the panel later this month.

In a statement posted to X, Bondi made it clear she will leave the administration with her head held high.

“Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” she posted.

“Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history,” she wrote.

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

“Since February 2025, we have secured the lowest murder rate in 125 years, secured first-ever terrorism convictions against members of Antifa, shattered domestic and transnational gangs across the country, taken custody of more than 90 key cartel figures, and won 24 favorable rulings at the Supreme Court,” she wrote.

“I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again,” she wrote.

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